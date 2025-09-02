The Northern Lights might be visible again for many across the UK on Tuesday after beautiful sightings were photographed overnight.

If you missed the display, there will be other opportunities to view it.

Aurora Borealis was most visible in north-east Scotland, northern England and the Midlands, but could be seen in other parts of the country as well.

The stunning display was caused by a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the Sun late on Saturday and it produced beautiful views on Monday night in Britain.

When can the Northern Lights be seen?

The Northern Lights will still be visible for some on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the conditions will worsen to make the display less visible.

Northern Scotland and northern England are likely to have the clearest skies, although still not ideal viewing conditions.

Photography can help if visibility is still tricky under clear skies, the Met Office has said.

It previously said the resulting geomagnetic activity could make the aurora visible further south than usual, provided skies are dark and clear.

A waxing gibbous moon will also be present on Tuesday, which could impede clear views of the aurora, particularly in areas with additional light pollution.

“For those in more marginal locations, further south or in urban areas, light pollution will play a significant role in determining whether the aurora can be seen,” the Met Office added.

“By Wednesday night no significant solar activity is currently expected, and the likelihood of further aurora sightings diminishes accordingly.”