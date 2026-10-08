When is Parliament back in session?
MPs have been away for a few weeks because of the conference season but are soon to return to business
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Parliament is set to get back to business next week with MPs returning from their autumn conference recess.
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The Conservative and Green Party conferences were both held this week to round off the period away from the Commons, with Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats having held their events in previous weeks.
And there will be a new MP to add to the ranks, with the St Pancras and Holborn by-election taking place on Thursday to find a new member for Sir Keir Starmer's old constituency.
When is the Commons back from recess?
Parliament will return from its conference recess on Monday, October 12.
It will be sitting until November 4, when it rises for a one-week break.
The conference recess began on September 15.
MPs have not been in the Commons during the recess but have been working in their constituencies or in ministerial roles.