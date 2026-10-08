Parliament is set to get back to business next week with MPs returning from their autumn conference recess.

The Conservative and Green Party conferences were both held this week to round off the period away from the Commons, with Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats having held their events in previous weeks.

And there will be a new MP to add to the ranks, with the St Pancras and Holborn by-election taking place on Thursday to find a new member for Sir Keir Starmer's old constituency.

The former Prime Minister resigned as an MP last month.