Oscar Piastri is closing in on his first Formula One world championship, taking a commanding lead in winning the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Australian has opened up a 34-point advantage over Lando Norris after the British driver did not score at Zandvoort.

Both McLaren drivers are now streaking ahead in the championship, and it appears to be a two-horse race, with the defending champion, Max Verstappen, more than 100 points behind.

There are nine races left of the 2025 season, and with 25 points for a win, Norris has conceded that the result in Zandvoort dealt a blow to his championship hopes.

“The only thing I can do is try to win every race. That’s going to be difficult, but I’ll make sure I give it everything I can,” Norris said.

“I have a good team-mate, he’s strong, he’s quick in every situation, every scenario.”

Norris is hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2024 campaign, when he came second to Verstappen in the standings, and could still very much win the title.

If he was to win every sprint (of which there are three remaining) and feature race he would take the title, even if Piastri always came second.

But for the Australian, the situation is a simpler one. Here is what he needs to do in order to win.