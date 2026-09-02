What time is PMQs? Andy Burnham faces Kemi Badenoch for first time
Prime Minister's Questions is back for the new Parliamentary term
Andy Burnham will face Prime Minister's Questions for the first time on Wednesday as the new Parliamentary term gets underway.
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Mr Burnham returned to the Commons for the first time in a decade on Tuesday, where he led a marathon address.
He suggested that a "series of wrong turns" in the last 40 years had left Britain in a predicament, and that the UK's stagnant growth was a result of the nation's exit from the European Union and Tory policies.
The Prime Minister said: “The government I lead will be relentless in giving people and places what they were promised 10 years ago: ownership and control, and from that control over their destiny comes change and growth.”
Read also: Burnham confirms those convicted of manslaughter, death by dangerous driving and indecent assault ineligible for early release
When is PMQs on Wednesday, August 2?
Prime Minister’s Questions will take place at 12 noon, as usual, with Mr Burnham set to take questions from Kemi Badenoch and other members.
2026/27 Parliamentary term dates
The term began on September 2 and will run until:
- Conference season: September 15 - October 12,
- Christmas: December 17 - January 4,
In 2027, Parliament will again rise for Easter, Whitsun and Summer breaks at yet-to-be-determined dates.
When is the 2026 Budget?
Chancellor John Healey will read his first Budget on October 28.