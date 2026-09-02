Andy Burnham will face Prime Minister's Questions for the first time on Wednesday as the new Parliamentary term gets underway.

Mr Burnham returned to the Commons for the first time in a decade on Tuesday, where he led a marathon address.

He suggested that a "series of wrong turns" in the last 40 years had left Britain in a predicament, and that the UK's stagnant growth was a result of the nation's exit from the European Union and Tory policies.

The Prime Minister said: “The government I lead will be relentless in giving people and places what they were promised 10 years ago: ownership and control, and from that control over their destiny comes change and growth.”

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