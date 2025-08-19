When will Putin and Zelenskyy finally meet?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed his meeting with Donald Trump as a “truly significant step toward ending the war,” and has said he will meet with Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian president returned to the White House on Monday with Sir Keir Starmer hailing “real progress” towards a solution that could bring peace.
“Yesterday, important talks took place in Washington with the President of the United States and European leaders,” Mr Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday.
“This was truly a significant step toward ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people.
“We are already working on the concrete content of the security guarantees. Today, we continue coordination at the level of leaders.”
While a meeting between Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin could potentially pave the way to an end of the conflict, former defence secretary Ben Wallace has expressed concern.
He told LBC on Tuesday that Mr Trump appears to be siding with the Russian president.
“That is a worry because a non-united front is the very thing that Putin wants - a sort of division. And that emboldens him,” the Tory added.
Here is what we know about a potential meeting between Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin.
When could a meeting happen?
Donald Trump has vowed that Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will meet to discuss an end to the war, which has been ongoing since February 2022.
And the Ukrainian president has welcomed a step forward. He said: "Ukraine will never stop on the way to peace,” adding that he would welcome talks in “any format”.
He added: "If Russia proposes to the president of the United States a bilateral, and then we will see the result of bilateral, and then can be the trilateral.”
However, a date and location for such a gathering have not been stated.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says the meeting could happen in weeks.
Mr Merz, who was present at the White House meeting on Monday, said: "There's a feeling that these are decisive days for Ukraine."
Mr Trump, meanwhile, has said he has laid the groundwork with Mr Putin.
"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," he said.
"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."