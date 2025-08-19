Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to finally meet to discuss an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed his meeting with Donald Trump as a “truly significant step toward ending the war,” and has said he will meet with Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting ended on better terms than their previous conference in February. Picture: Alamy

While a meeting between Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin could potentially pave the way to an end of the conflict, former defence secretary Ben Wallace has expressed concern. He told LBC on Tuesday that Mr Trump appears to be siding with the Russian president. “That is a worry because a non-united front is the very thing that Putin wants - a sort of division. And that emboldens him,” the Tory added. Here is what we know about a potential meeting between Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin.

Ben Wallace is wary that Donald Trump might be siding with Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

When could a meeting happen? Donald Trump has vowed that Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will meet to discuss an end to the war, which has been ongoing since February 2022. And the Ukrainian president has welcomed a step forward. He said: "Ukraine will never stop on the way to peace,” adding that he would welcome talks in “any format”. He added: "If Russia proposes to the president of the United States a bilateral, and then we will see the result of bilateral, and then can be the trilateral.” However, a date and location for such a gathering have not been stated. Speaking on Tuesday morning, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says the meeting could happen in weeks.

Merzlich Wilkommen: White House aide Monica Crowley greets the German chancellor, who has said that a Putin-Zelenskyy summit could be close. Picture: Alamy