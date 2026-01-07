When is Record Store Day 2026 and which UK shops are taking part?
Independent retailers to sell rare vinyl and collectables on this day
Organisers of Record Store Day have announced when the 19th edition will be held in 2026 to draw music lovers eager to get their hands on some exclusive vinyl.
Listen to this article
Independent shops have been holding the event since 2008, with some years even having two days where artists release special edition or never-heard-before material.
Vinyl sales are having a boon in Britain, with the 7.6 million copies sold in 2025 being the 18th year in a row the figure has risen.
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was the highest selling vinyl in 2025, showing that younger listeners are as invested in the older format as those old enough to remember 45s from the first time around.
Nearly 300 record shops are set to take part this year in the UK as part of the promotion, which is designed to boost sales and awareness of physical music.
Here is what you need to know.
When is Record Store Day 2026?
Record Store Day 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 18.
Which record stores are taking part?
According to NME, 280 UK shops will be involved.
The full ins and outs can be found on the official website, here.
Here is the complete list of shops taking part, according to the website.
• 101 Collectors Records
• 12 Bar Music and Social
• 33 RPM
• 81 Renshaw
• Action Records
• All City Records
• Analogue Music
• Analogue October Records
• Andy's Records
• Applestump Records
• Area 51 Records
• A Slice of Vinyl
• Assai Dundee
• Assai Edinburgh
• Assai Glasgow
• Astonishing Sounds
• Avalanche
• Back to Mono
• Badlands
• Banquet Records
• Bear Tree Records
• Beatdown Records
• Bell Book Candle
• Bella Union Vinyl Shop
• Bending Sound
• Ben O'Neill (The Record Shop)
• Beyond Vinyl
• Big Moon Records
• Black Circle Records
• Black Star Records
• Blitzkriegshop
• Boiler Room Poole
• Boiler Room Salisbury
• Books On The Rise
• Bridport Music Centre
• Bscene
• Capsule Records
• Carnival Records
• Casbah Records
• Castle Sounds
• Chameleon @ Glasgow Audio
• Chameleon @ Holburn Hifi
• Choons
• Clocktower Records
• Concorde Music Shop
• Cool Discs Music
• Core Of The Poodle
• Crash Records
• Crazy Beat Records
• Cruisin Records
• Cult Hero
• Dales Music Store est 1947
• Dark Circles
• Dark Earth
• Dash The Henge Store
• David's Music
• Dead Cloud
• Dead Sea Records
• Derricks
• Dig Vinyl - West Kirby
• Discovery Music
• Diverse Vinyl
• Dreamhouse Records
• Earworm Records
• Eclipse Records
• Eel Pie Records
• Electron Records
• Elevation Music Movies Comics
• Empire Records
• Estuary
• Europa Music
• Family Store Records
• Far Land Records
• Fatmod Records
• First Press
• Fish Records
• Five Rise Records
• Fives Records
• Flashback Records (Crouch End)
• Flashback Records (Islington)
• Flashback Records (Shoreditch)
• Forty Five Records
• Frank Harvey Hifi Excellence
• Freebird Records
• Future Audio
• Gatefield Sounds
• Global Groove
• Good Vibes Neighbourhood Store
• Grinning Soul Records
• Grooves Records
• Head Records
• Heathen Chemistry
• Hey Joe
• Honest Jon's Records - Lower Stable Street
• Honest Jon's Records - Portobello Road
• Hot Rats Records
• Hub
• Hundred Records
• Ignite Record Store
• Intense Records (Meadows)
• Jacaranda Records
• Jam Records
• JM Records
• Jumbo Records
• Just Dropped In
• Kaleidoscope Records
• Keep Audio Co
• Le Freak Records
• Left for Dead
• Level Crossing Records
• Lion Records
• Lion Vibes
• Loafers Vinyl & Coffee
• Love Music
• Low Port Music
• Luca Records
• Lucky's Record Bar
• Maestro Records
• Martian
• Mixed Up Records
• Mo Fidelity
• Monorail Music
• Mostly Vinyl Micky
• Museum Vinyl
• Music's Not Dead
• Music From Big Blue
• Music Mania
• Music Mania Ltd
• Music Nostalgia
• Music Zone
• Next Door Records
• Next Door Records Two
• Novel Sounds
• Number One Records
• Off the Beaten Tracks
• Off The Record
• Olaf's Record Store
• OMG @ Zhivago
• Out of the Attic
• Overdraft
• P&C Music
• Pandemonium
• Peckham Soul
• Phoenix Sounds
• Phonica Records
• Piccadilly Records
• Pie & Vinyl
• Planet Of Sounds
• Plug'd Records
• Polar Bear
• Pop Classics
• Powerhouse Music
• Probe Records
• Pure Vinyl Records
• Quicksilver Music
• Rarekind Records
• Raven Records
• Raven Retail
• Raves from the Grave
• Reckless Records
• Record Break
• Record Collector
• Record Corner
• Record Culture
• Record Junkee
• Record Plant Leeds
• Record Revivals
• Record Room
• Record Vault
• Red House Records
• Reflex
• Regency Records
• Reggie's Retro Record Store
• Relevant Records
• Replay Records
• Resident Music
• Resolution Records
• Reverence Music
• ReVibed Records
• Revolution Records Halesowen
• Revolution Records Penge
• Revolution Records Selby
• Revo Records
• Rival Records
• Roan Records
• Rockaboom
• Rockabuy Records
• Rollercoaster Records
• Rough Trade Bristol
• Rough Trade Denmark Street
• Rough Trade East
• Rough Trade Liverpool
• Rough Trade Nottingham
• Rough Trade Vintage
• Rough Trade West
• RPM Music
• Rubber Soul Records
• Saturnalia Records
• Save Our Souls Records
• Second Line Records
• Seedee Jons
• Seismic Records
• Sister Ray
• Slide Record Shop
• Slipped Discs Billericay
• Slipped Discs Steyning
• Slow Progress Records
• Smugglers Records
• Some Great Reward
• Soul Brother
• Sound Cellar
• Soundclash
• Sound Knowledge
• Sound Records
• Sound Records IOM
• Sounds Of The Universe
• South Record Shop
• Specialist Subject
• Spillers Records
• Spindizzy Records
• Spinning Around Records
• Spinning Discs Sheffield
• Spin Sounds
• Spin The Black Circle
• Spun Out
• Square Records
• Starr Records
• Steamboat Records
• Sticky Black Tarmac
• Strand Records
• Stranger than Paradise
• S T Records
• Strip Joint Records
• Stylus Records
• Swordfish Records
• Tallbird
• Tangled Parrot (Carmarthen)
• Tangled Parrot (Herefordshire)
• Tangled Parrot (Swansea)
• Tasty Records
• The Beat and Track
• The Drift Record Shop
• The LP Cafe
• The Musical Box
• The Music Room @ Bookstop
• The Orpington
• The Record Cafe
• The Record Rack
• The Record Shop Ltd
• The Record Store
• The Rock Box
• The Second 45
• The Turntable Coffee & Vinyl
• The Vault Collective
• The Vinyl Countdown
• The Vinyl Frontier
• The Vinyl Revival Store
• The Vinyl Whistle
• Thirteen Records
• Thorne Records
• Toms Record Shop
• Tough Love St Leonards
• Tower Records
• Tower Records (1)
• Townsend Records (Clitheroe)
• Townsend Records (Great Harwood)
• Truck Oxford
• Truck Witney
• Tubeway Records
• Tubeway Records 2
• Underground Solution
• Union
• Up North Records
• Ventnor Exchange
• Venus Vinyl
• Vinilo Record Store
• Vintage & Vinyl
• Vinyl & Vintage
• Vinyl Attraction
• Vinyl Eddie
• Vinyl Exchange
• Vinylfetishes
• Vinyl Guru
• Vinyl Head Record Shop
• Vinyl Hunter - Suffolk
• Vinyl Revival
• Vinylstore Jr
• Vinyl Tap
• Vinyl Underground
• Vinyl Van
• VOD Music
• Volume Records & Books
• Voxbox
• Wah Wah Records
• Wax and Beans
• World of Echo
• Wrecking Ball Music
• Yew Tree Records