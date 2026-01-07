Organisers of Record Store Day have announced when the 19th edition will be held in 2026 to draw music lovers eager to get their hands on some exclusive vinyl.

Independent shops have been holding the event since 2008, with some years even having two days where artists release special edition or never-heard-before material.

Vinyl sales are having a boon in Britain, with the 7.6 million copies sold in 2025 being the 18th year in a row the figure has risen.

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was the highest selling vinyl in 2025, showing that younger listeners are as invested in the older format as those old enough to remember 45s from the first time around.

Nearly 300 record shops are set to take part this year in the UK as part of the promotion, which is designed to boost sales and awareness of physical music.

Here is what you need to know.