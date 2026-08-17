Brits are set to get some much-needed rainfall in the days ahead before another heatwave begins.

Here is a look at when the rain could next fall in your region.

Wisley in Surrey has now gone 61 consecutive days without any rainfall, according to the Met Office, and the drought has been affecting farmland across the country, while many regions now have hosepipe bans .

It has been a record-breaking dry summer in the UK with regular days above 30C and five heatwave alerts in parts of the country.

Have you seen any rain where you are today? ☔ While showers have finally reached some places, others are still waiting for a drop. In fact, Wisley, Surrey has now gone 61 consecutive days without any rainfall 😲 pic.twitter.com/co11Vgxr6y

When rain has been forecast for each UK region

London

The Met Office has given a 30% chance of rain for 7-8pm on Monday, August 17.

There is also a 30% chance between 2-5pm on Wednesday, August 19, and then a 50-60% chance for Thursday afternoon and also on Friday afternoon.

The majority of this week is still set to be warm and sunny.

South East

There is a 30-50% chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon, but the greater likelihood of rain is on Thursday when there is set to be a chance all day.

There is a 70% chance of rain from 1-3pm on Thursday, before a good chance from 2-4pm on Friday.

South West and Wales

In South Wales, there is a 60-70% chance of rain all day on Thursday, while in North Wales the chance is 80%.

In the South West of England, Thursday also brings the greatest likelihood of rain, with an 80% chance from 1-2pm.

Midlands

It is not likely to be rainy in the Midlands until Thursday, when there is an 80% chance in the early afternoon, with a strong chance in the morning as well.

Friday is also forecast to be wet, with a 30-50% chance of rain all day.

East of England

According to forecasts, it is unlikely to be wet in the East until Thursday afternoon at the earliest, when there is a 30-50% chance of a shower.

There is a 50% chance of rain for most of Friday, while it is expected to be a fine weekend.

North East

The North East could get rain before most other regions in the UK, with showers expected for most of Wednesday.

Thursday morning is set to be very wet, and showers are likely throughout the rest of the day and into Friday.

North West

The North West could get showers as early as Tuesday morning, when there is a 50% chance of rainfall.

There will almost certainly be rain on Wednesday and Thursday with a lesser chance on Friday.

Scotland

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday, in Scotland it is most likely that there will be rainfall on Wednesday, and there is an 80% chance of showers all afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday afternoons there is a 30-40.% chance of rain.