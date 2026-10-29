When is Remembrance Sunday and why do people wear poppies?
The Royal British Legion launches Poppy Appeal for 2026
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The Royal British Legion has launched its Poppy Appeal for 2026, with the aim of raising more than £50 million to support the families of servicemen and servicewomen.
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Volunteers for the charity are now selling poppies to be worn on clothing, with proceeds going to help former and current troops.
The appeal has been running since 1921 and, this year, representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF will set out on a mission to deliver four specially created poppies, made from the metal of Second World War Spitfires, to Armed Forces families across the country.
Actress Dame Joanna Lumley, a long-standing supporter of the Royal British Legion, whose father served as a Major in the 6th Gurkha Rifles, said: “Having grown up in an Army family, travelling with my father’s postings, I’ve seen firsthand how much military service shapes family life.
"When someone serves, their loved ones share in the uncertainty, the time apart and the sacrifices that come with it. I’d encourage everyone to get behind the Royal British Legion this year and show their support.
"Wearing a poppy is such a simple thing to do, but it means an enormous amount to those who serve, to veterans and, of course, to their families.”
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When is Remembrance Sunday?
Remembrance Sunday is on November 8, 2026, with events and processions centred around 11am when periods of silence will be observed and wreaths placed to remember the Fallen.
The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London, while events will be held around the country at the same time at local points of memorial.
For the national event, no tickets or passes are needed and the public is welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street. Entry may be limited if the area becomes full.
When is Remembrance Day?
Remembrance Day is November 11, which is the day in 1918 when the First World War came to an end.
In 2026, the event is on a Wednesday, and it is not a bank holiday in the UK, but workplaces might hold a one- or two-minute silence in remembrance from 11am.
Remembrance Sunday is the Sunday before November 11 if this date itself is not a Sunday.
Why do people wear poppies for Remembrance?
Poppies are worn in the lead-up to and on Remembrance Day to remember soldiers who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars as well as conflicts beyond these.
The flower is associated with the First World War as it grew in abundance in the fields of Belgium after the fighting stopped.
"Artificial poppies were first sold in Britain in 1921 to raise money for the Earl Haig Fund in support of ex-servicemen and the families of those who had died in the conflict," according to the Imperial War Museum.
"During the First World War, millions of soldiers saw the poppies in Flanders fields on the Western Front. Some even sent pressed poppies home in letters.
"Over 100 years later, the poppy is still a world-recognised symbol of remembrance of the First World War."