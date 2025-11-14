Union boss angers health secretary Wes Streeting with latest walkout

Resident doctors, the new name for junior doctors, are demanding a greater pay rise. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Resident doctors are preparing to strike once more, with five days of action beginning on Friday.

Resident doctors will be on strike for a few days. Picture: Alamy

Why is the union striking? The BMA has called on its members to walk out of both emergency and non-urgent care, as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Resident doctors rejected an improved pay offer, of 29 per cent, from Mr Streeting without members being consulted, to the irritation of the health secretary. Dr Emma Runswick, of the BMA, told Nick Ferrari on LBC: "As we're further and further away from the pandemic, people have forgotten the experiences that we as a profession and as an NHS have gone through and the ground has shifted, we understand that, we were expecting that, but we don't think it's right. "We think that most of the public, when told the real figures that doctors are still starting on £17.50 an hour, will understand that we are not worth less than we were in 2008, we are not worth less than we were even in the pandemic."

What will this mean for patients? The NHS has said it is focused on: Maintaining emergency care, including maternity services,

Maintaining flow, ensuring appropriate and efficient discharge and length of stay,

Maintaining elective care to the fullest extent possible – with at least 95 per cent of elective activity continuing compared with what would otherwise have been expected,

Maintaining priority treatments, including urgent elective surgery and cancer care, A statement read: “Reducing volumes of bookings, rescheduling appointments and other activity should only happen in exceptional circumstances to safeguard patient safety. “This should be undertaken in consultation with your NHS England regional chief operating officer.”