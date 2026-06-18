Scotland will next play Morocco after winning their first World Cup match since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Other teams Morocco and Brazil drew 1-1, which means that Scotland currently top Group C, although the Atlas Lions and the Seleção will pose much tougher tests than Haiti offered.

John McGinn scored the only goal of the game in Foxborough to give Steve Clarke's side the three points on their return to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

When do Scotland play Morocco and Brazil?

Scotland play Morocco on Friday, June 19, from 11pm BST in Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

They will play Brazil at 11pm BST on Wednesday, June 24, from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

Have Scotland now qualified for the last 32?

No, Scotland have not guaranteed their place in the last 32 but could do with a win against either Morocco or Brazil.

The top two sides in each World Cup group will qualify for the next round, as will the eight best placed sides in third place across the 12 groups.

Scotland are currently top of Group C on three points. A ranking of all the third place teams currently has Czech Republic and Ecuador, both on zero points, occupying seventh and eighth place - but it is still all to play for.

Scotland Group C table