Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to see a ban on young people sending and receiving sexually explicit images, with the UK set to announce a ban on social media for under-16s.

The prime minister said at London Tech Week on Monday that platforms must stop children from sending or receiving naked images of themselves.

He is also poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days, having met with grieving families who have lost youngsters after a turn of events shaped by online consumption.

“I have talked to tech companies and to families. I have to say, meeting the families of those that have lost children was incredibly moving,” Sir Keir told LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark.

He added: “The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here. Things are going to change. I was very clear with them. That's why I wanted to see them. I'm absolutely clear."

The UK would be among the first countries in the world to adopt a ban on children using social media and the absolute first to call on a ban of explicit images being sent.

But when will the social media ban take effect?

Read also: Nine in 10 parents back social media ban for children, says Technology Secretary