South West England to enjoy a rare lunar event this month

A solar eclipse in France earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The biggest solar eclipse since 1999 will be visible in the UK this month, with those in South West England set to get the best views.

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The event will officially be a partial eclipse, but still the most extensive blackout for 27 years, as 90% to 96% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. According to the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) the eclipse will be total for parts of Greenland, Iceland and Northern Spain. What makes this an especially significant lunar event for the UK is that there will not be another full solar eclipse for another 64 years, in September 2090. Here is what you need to know. Read also: Two universities merge to create the UK’s first 'super-university'

What is a solar eclipse? A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and blocks its light, casting a small shadow on Earth - and putting some of the planet into some darkness. The Earth, Sun, and Moon need to be aligned for the phenomenon to take place, but the degree to which they are is key to the significance of the eclipse. The four types of solar eclipse are: Total: A rare event when the Sun is fully covered by the Moon - something which occurred in 1999 in the UK for the first time since 1927,

Annular: An annular eclipse is where the Moon passes in front of the Sun, creating a so-called ring of fire effect,

Partial: A partial eclipse sees the Moon cover some of the Sun, but the ring of fire effect is not noticeable, and depending on the degree of coverage, the Earth will be put into some darkness,

Hybrid: A hybrid is a shift between a total eclipse and an annular eclipse with a ring of fire effect.

People prepare for the 1999 eclipse in Southsea. Picture: Alamy

When is the next solar eclipse in the UK? The solar eclipse will be on Wednesday, August 12, and will begin at 6.17pm, with the maximum effect at 7.12pm, and it will end at 8.06pm. With a bit of luck, it will be a clear sky and not obstructed by clouds.

Women in Turkey prepare for the eclipse. Picture: Alamy

Where can the next eclipse be seen? The eclipse will be visible for much of the UK, although it will be of differing strengths across the land. The RMG said viewers in London will see 90% coverage, while viewers in Cornwall will see roughly 95%, and viewers in Pembrokeshire will see 94%. At Lands' End, the maximum 97% can be seen. For parts of Europe, this will be the first total eclipse since 1999 - although it will not be total in the UK. The RMG said that anyone interested in viewing it should not look directly at the sun and should use special glasses to follow it. There is also a live stream on the RMG's website.

The partial solar eclipse sequence in August 1999. Picture: Alamy