When is the solar eclipse, the biggest since 1999, set to be seen in the UK?
South West England to enjoy a rare lunar event this month
The biggest solar eclipse since 1999 will be visible in the UK this month, with those in South West England set to get the best views.
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The event will officially be a partial eclipse, but still the most extensive blackout for 27 years, as 90% to 96% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.
According to the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) the eclipse will be total for parts of Greenland, Iceland and Northern Spain.
What makes this an especially significant lunar event for the UK is that there will not be another full solar eclipse for another 64 years, in September 2090.
Here is what you need to know.
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When is the next solar eclipse in the UK?
The solar eclipse will be on Wednesday, August 12, and will begin at 6.17pm, with the maximum effect at 7.12pm, and it will end at 8.06pm.
With a bit of luck, it will be a clear sky and not obstructed by clouds.
Where can the next eclipse be seen?
The eclipse will be visible for much of the UK, although it will be of differing strengths across the land.
The RMG said viewers in London will see 90% coverage, while viewers in Cornwall will see roughly 95%, and viewers in Pembrokeshire will see 94%.
At Lands' End, the maximum 97% can be seen.
For parts of Europe, this will be the first total eclipse since 1999 - although it will not be total in the UK.
The RMG said that anyone interested in viewing it should not look directly at the sun and should use special glasses to follow it. There is also a live stream on the RMG's website.
What was the 1999 solar eclipse, and why was it so special?
The 1999 solar eclipse was a total eclipse for the South West of England, and the first time since 1927 this was felt, while the next event will be in 2090.
It reached the state of total eclipse for about one minute from 11.13am on August 11.