Spotify Wrapped 2026 is on the horizon, giving users the chance to see what their most-listened-to tracks have been from the past 11 or so months.

The audio streaming platform gives users a colourful look at their past 11 months of listening, revealing their top songs, genres, artists, podcasts, and audiobooks in a montage.

Spotify is now letting users edit their data ahead of Wrapped's release, giving them a chance to share their most-listened-to content without embarrassment.

"Whether it’s a calming sleep sound or a one-off listen that doesn’t fit your usual vibe, not every song you listen to reflects your overall taste," a statement from the company reads.

"With that in mind, you can exclude individual tracks and playlists from your taste profile. That way, they won’t influence your Wrapped results (or your day-to-day recommendations), whether you listened to them in the past or stream them in the future."

Here is how it works.

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