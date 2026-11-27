When is Spotify Wrapped 2026? Users have chance to exclude songs
Users get the chance this year to exclude individual tracks or playlists from featuring in year-end round-up
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Spotify Wrapped 2026 is on the horizon, giving users the chance to see what their most-listened-to tracks have been from the past 11 or so months.
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The audio streaming platform gives users a colourful look at their past 11 months of listening, revealing their top songs, genres, artists, podcasts, and audiobooks in a montage.
Spotify is now letting users edit their data ahead of Wrapped's release, giving them a chance to share their most-listened-to content without embarrassment.
"Whether it’s a calming sleep sound or a one-off listen that doesn’t fit your usual vibe, not every song you listen to reflects your overall taste," a statement from the company reads.
"With that in mind, you can exclude individual tracks and playlists from your taste profile. That way, they won’t influence your Wrapped results (or your day-to-day recommendations), whether you listened to them in the past or stream them in the future."
Here is how it works.
Read also: Spotify to label AI-generated artists and remove them from playlists
Read also: Spotify quashes rumours about changes to premium subscription service
When is Spotify Wrapped 2026?
Spotify has not given its date for releasing Wrapped for this year and does not typically announce it ahead of time, but the reveal is usually made in the last week of November or the first week of December.
In 2025, Wrapped was released on December 3 and revealed the most-listened-to songs were:
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile,
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather,
- ROSE and Bruno Mars- APT,
- Alex Warren - Ordinary,
- Bad Bunny - DtMF,
- Sombr - Back to Friends,
- K Pop Demon Hunters - Golden,
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA - Luther,
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True,
- Billie Eilish - Wildflower
How to stop a song or playlist from appearing in it?
To take a song or playlist away from your data or recommendations, click on the three dots next to them and select 'exclude from your taste profile'.
You can also, once excluded, then click on it again to add it back and follow the same steps in reverse.