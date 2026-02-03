How UK fans can follow the action from San Francisco

Head to head: The Patriots and Seahawks in San Francisco. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The biggest game in NFL is being held this weekend, offering the British fans willing to stay up the best of the best American football and a halftime show from Bad Bunny.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Super Bowl LX is a rematch of the 2015 final and offers history to be made from a coach chasing a double dream, and a sleeping giant the chance to bring home glory at last. There will also be a fresh winner, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the last three titles between them, both not making the final. Here is what British fans need to know about when to watch and what to look out for.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Picture: Alamy

Super Bowl 2026 teams The NFL’s biggest match will be played between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in 2026. The Super Bowl sees the winner of the National Football Conference (NFC), the Seahawks, play the champion of the American Football Conference (AFC), the Patriots. These are historic conferences and have teams across the country, but for the early stages of the competition, teams do largely play within their region. The Super Bowl is the conclusion of the 2025 season which was held from September 4. The Patriots and Seahawks previously met in the 2015 Super Bowl, with the New England side winning and their coach Mike Vrabel could becoming the first to win as a player and a manager of the same team. Seattle are seen as favourites, however, having been imperious in their campaign so far. The Seahawks won their only Super Bowl in 2013.

Chasing history: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Picture: Alamy

There is also the Pro Bowl, a non-competitive match, staged between two teams of all stars on Tuesday, February 3. Who is performing at the Super Bowl half time show in 2026? Bad Bunny will become the first Latino and Spanish-speaking singer to perform as a solo act at the Super Bowl half-time show. The Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap artist will have around fifteen minutes to make his mark and might bring out special guests for the spectacle. Bad Bunny called for "ICE out" as he scooped the Grammy Award for best Spanish-speaking album at the ceremony last weekend and could perform hits from the LP Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. It follows Kendrick Lamar headlining the show last year.

Puerto Rico artist Bad Bunny will perform the half time show. Picture: Alamy