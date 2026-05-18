When are the TfL Tube strikes this week?
Transport for London services to be compromised this week as union stages walkouts
Tube strikes are set to go ahead this week after Transport for London and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) failed to agree on an eleventh-hour deal.
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London Underground services will be affected over a four-day period in the latest part of a long-running feud that has seen a number of walkouts on the network in recent months.
RMT has opposed the voluntary introduction of a four-day work week with condensed hours, despite Transport for London (TfL) stating that workers could continue with the five-day pattern if preferred.
As well as two 24-hour periods of strikes planned for this week, there is also action planned for June.
An RMT spokesperson said: "Despite promises of talks, TfL has not made any attempt to engage in negotiation meetings to resolve this dispute.
"London Underground is still pushing implementation plans through a forum that excludes senior managers and union officials, instead of engaging in proper negotiations.
"Our strike action remains on as we continue to seek a negotiated settlement."
A TfL spokesman said: "It is disappointing that the RMT is planning this strike action despite our best efforts to resolve this dispute.
"We have been clear that our proposals for a four-day week are designed to improve work-life balance and are entirely voluntary.
"Any Tube driver who doesn't wish to opt in to the new four-day working pattern and associated changes to working arrangements can remain on a five-day working pattern."
Here is when the strikes are taking place and which lines will be impacted.
Which lines are affected?
The whole network is set to be impacted, but there will be no service on the:
- Circle line,
- Piccadilly line,
- Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate,
- Central line between White City and Liverpool Street
What other options are there for travel?
Commuters going into and around the capital will be able to travel by train and TfL services, which are not impacted by the strikes, such as the Elizabeth line, Docklands Light Railway and Overground
E-bike companies are also expecting to see more service than usual, with Forest having told LBC that last year's strike action led to a 200% spike in usage.
TfL has a variety of tools to see the situation, with TfL Go, the live Tube map app; Journey Planner, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking; a website to check the latest status updates for Tube, rail and trams, and the same for buses and traffic.
Will buses be impacted?
Buses will be delayed on some routes in east London but will not bear the brunt of the delays
.The 8, 25, 205, 425, N8, N25 and N205 will be delayed or cancelled from 5am on Friday, May 15 to 5am on Saturday, May 16, to and from Bow bus garage.