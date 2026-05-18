Transport for London services to be compromised this week as union stages walkouts

Covent Garden station closed during the last Tube strikes. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tube strikes are set to go ahead this week after Transport for London and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) failed to agree on an eleventh-hour deal.

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London Underground services will be affected over a four-day period in the latest part of a long-running feud that has seen a number of walkouts on the network in recent months. RMT has opposed the voluntary introduction of a four-day work week with condensed hours, despite Transport for London (TfL) stating that workers could continue with the five-day pattern if preferred. As well as two 24-hour periods of strikes planned for this week, there is also action planned for June. An RMT spokesperson said: "Despite promises of talks, TfL has not made any attempt to engage in negotiation meetings to resolve this dispute. "London Underground is still pushing implementation plans through a forum that excludes senior managers and union officials, instead of engaging in proper negotiations. "Our strike action remains on as we continue to seek a negotiated settlement."

Going nowhere: Piccadilly line trains are parked in a depot. Picture: Alamy

A TfL spokesman said: "It is disappointing that the RMT is planning this strike action despite our best efforts to resolve this dispute. "We have been clear that our proposals for a four-day week are designed to improve work-life balance and are entirely voluntary. "Any Tube driver who doesn't wish to opt in to the new four-day working pattern and associated changes to working arrangements can remain on a five-day working pattern." Here is when the strikes are taking place and which lines will be impacted.

When is the London Underground strike this week? All strikes will be held from midday on the first of these days, to 11.59am on the next: Tuesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 20,

Thursday, May 21, to Friday, May 22,

Tuesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17,

Thursday, June 18, to Friday, June 19 Disruption will continue into the afternoons and evenings of strike days.