Alexander Isak has agreed to join Liverpool on the last day of the transfer window, while Gianluigi Donnarumma appears poised to join Manchester City.

The Reds, the reigning champions, have already spent an eye-waterting amount on players this summer and are top of the table after beating Arsenal 1-0 at home on Sunday .

Swedish striker Isak is reported to be swapping Newcastle for Anfield in a £130m deal to conclude one of the summer’s longest-running sagas.

Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma, meanwhile, is said to be on his way to Eastlands, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting the move was made possible after outgoing number one Éderson signed for Fenerbahçe.

Manchester City have also spent heavily this summer, including splashing £31m on goalkeeper James Trafford. But the 22-year-old new arrival’s performances so far, which have included being at fault for Tottenham’s goals in their 0-2 loss, have prompted the club to sign Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

When does the transfer window close?

The final day of trading is Monday, September 1.

The transfer window will slam closed at the earlier time of 7pm this summer, moving forward from the 11pm deadline of previous years.