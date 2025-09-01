All the Tube strike dates as RMT confirms action
London Underground and Docklands Light Railway services will be heavily disrupted over seven days when RMT hold strike action.
The union’s action will affect much of the Transport for London network, while Coldplay have been forced to move two of their Wembley Stadium shows due to disruption.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has said that it has been forced into taking action as the dispute over pay and conditions continues.
When are the strike dates?
From Friday, September 5 until Thursday, September 11, Underground services will be severely disrupted with little to no service across most lines.
Any services that run between Monday, September 8 and Thursday, September 11, will start later than usual, with no service before 8am.
There will be no service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Tuesday, September 9 until Thursday, September 11.
Which Tube lines are affected?
- Bakerloo,
- Central,
- Circle,
- District,
- Hammersmith & City,
- Jubilee,
- Metropolitan,
- Northern,
- Piccadilly,
- Victoria,
- Waterloo & City
The Overground and Elizabeth lines are set to operate as normal.
Anyone travelling on the network is advised to plan ahead.
Why is RMT striking?
The union has said TfL management ‘refused to engage seriously’ with demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week, as well as ‘failing to honour previous agreements made with staff’.
TfL said in a statement: "We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 per cent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.”
When will the Coldplay tickets be rescheduled for and can I have my money back?
Having asked in concert for RMT to change its mind, Coldplay admitted defeat and rescheduled the Wembley shows that were set for September 7 and 8.
The band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12.
Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before midday on Tuesday, September 2.