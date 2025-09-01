London Underground and Docklands Light Railway services will be heavily disrupted over seven days when RMT hold strike action.

The union’s action will affect much of the Transport for London network, while Coldplay have been forced to move two of their Wembley Stadium shows due to disruption.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has said that it has been forced into taking action as the dispute over pay and conditions continues.

When are the strike dates?

From Friday, September 5 until Thursday, September 11, Underground services will be severely disrupted with little to no service across most lines.

Any services that run between Monday, September 8 and Thursday, September 11, will start later than usual, with no service before 8am.

There will be no service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Tuesday, September 9 until Thursday, September 11.