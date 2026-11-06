A union has called eight 24-hour periods of strike on the London Underground, which could create a chaotic Christmas and New Year for shoppers.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced the walkouts will be held on dates between November and February in response to a shift pattern complaint.

Many of the network's lines are likely to be impacted by the strikes, which come after similar industrial action in the spring.

Around half of unionised Tube drivers belong to RMT and the other to Aslef, which is not striking.

An Aslef spokesman commented: "A strike designed to stop people having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off is a strange choice to make."

RMT, though, is doubling down after it found talks with TfL to have been unfruitful.