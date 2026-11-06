When are the Tube strikes over Christmas 2026?
Chaotic Christmas and New Year for shoppers in store with disruption ahead on the TfL network
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A union has called eight 24-hour periods of strike on the London Underground, which could create a chaotic Christmas and New Year for shoppers.
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The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced the walkouts will be held on dates between November and February in response to a shift pattern complaint.
Many of the network's lines are likely to be impacted by the strikes, which come after similar industrial action in the spring.
Around half of unionised Tube drivers belong to RMT and the other to Aslef, which is not striking.
An Aslef spokesman commented: "A strike designed to stop people having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off is a strange choice to make."
RMT, though, is doubling down after it found talks with TfL to have been unfruitful.
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When are the Tube strikes this Christmas?
All of the strikes are 24 hours long and begin at midday (12 noon) on the dates listed below, finishing at the same time the next day:
- Thursday, November 26,
- Thursday, December 17,
- Saturday, December 19,
- Monday, January 4,
- Wednesday, January 6,
- Wednesday, February 17,
- Tuesday, February 23
- Thursday, February 25
Why is RMT striking?
The RMT union is opposed to the TfL four-day work week plan for Tube drivers, which it argues is not voluntary and will see staff work well beyond a state of tiredness.
TfL had said that the new pattern will see drivers working fewer hours overall and that it was voluntary.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "London Underground is attempting to dress up a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions as a voluntary four-day week.
"But there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five, and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots.
"Our members are being asked to spend more time driving trains, accept longer and more unpredictable shifts and surrender agreements that have been negotiated and defended over many years."