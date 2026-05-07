Another eight days of disruption will hit Londoners on the transport network in the coming weeks, with a Tube staff strike being held on the back of previous walkouts.

Following strike action in April, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced more industrial action for the weeks ahead.

Strikes are being held in dispute of the introduction of a four-day working week which Transport for London has announced as a compromise to lengthened days given to staff.

The working hours would drop from 36 to 35 hours per week, but non-skippable breaks would still be added on - meaning that staff would work longer but fewer days.

“TfL need to focus on revising the offer our members have overwhelmingly rejected to avert further disruption in the coming months," a spokesman for RMT said.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said previously: “We urge the RMT to meet us to discuss their issues and call off the future strikes."

Strikes have not been called off, and this is the situation as it stands.