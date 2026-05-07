Eight days of Tube strikes planned for next few weeks
When there will be a strike affecting the TfL network and which Tube lines are affected?
Another eight days of disruption will hit Londoners on the transport network in the coming weeks, with a Tube staff strike being held on the back of previous walkouts.
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Following strike action in April, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced more industrial action for the weeks ahead.
Strikes are being held in dispute of the introduction of a four-day working week which Transport for London has announced as a compromise to lengthened days given to staff.
The working hours would drop from 36 to 35 hours per week, but non-skippable breaks would still be added on - meaning that staff would work longer but fewer days.
“TfL need to focus on revising the offer our members have overwhelmingly rejected to avert further disruption in the coming months," a spokesman for RMT said.
Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said previously: “We urge the RMT to meet us to discuss their issues and call off the future strikes."
Strikes have not been called off, and this is the situation as it stands.
When are the next London Underground strikes?
The strikes will be for 24 hours from midday of one day to 11.59am of the next, on:
- Tuesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 20,
- Thursday, May 21, to Friday, May 22,
- Thursday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17,
- Thursday, June 18, to Friday, June 19.
Which lines will be impacted by the strike?
Disruption is expected across the entire network and, although the strikes will only be for 24 hours each time, there will be a knock-on impact for the rest of the day.
Non Tube lines, the Elizabeth, Docklands Light Railway, and London Overground will be operating as per normal, although they will likely be busier.
Commuters have been urged to plan ahead.
When are the next bus strikes?
Strikes are planned on seven bus routes operated by Stagecoach from Bow Bus Garage in east London.
The 8, 25, 205, 425, N8, N25 and N205 will all be disrupted throughout the day from 5am on Friday, May 15, to 5am on Saturday, May 16.
Transport for London said: "We expect that the 25 and 425 will run a near normal service for most of the day throughout the strikes. The N8 will run a reduced route between Hainault and Liverpool Street at its usual frequency. The other affected routes are likely to be severely delayed and subject to cancellations."