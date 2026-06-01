When will the Tube strikes be this week?
Rail, Maritime and Transport union to meet with Transport for London to discuss dispute as walkouts loom
Tube strikes could bring further chaos to the capital this week, unless a union can agree terms with Transport for London (TfL) to stop the walkout.
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Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is meeting with TfL chiefs on Monday to see if a hugely disruptive walkout can be avoided.
The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with, although TfL has said that drivers can still work on the old style five day plan if they would prefer.
These additional days of action follow previous strikes in May and April, although the most recent planned action was called off after an agreement was reached.
A union spokesperson said: “Our members have raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role.”
Another union, Aslef, has accepted the new arrangements.
When are the next Tube strikes planned for?
Tuesday, June 2 - all day 12.01am to 11.59pm,
Thursday, June 4 - all day from 12.01am to 11.59pm,
Which Tube lines will be affected?
During the strike action, no service is expected on the:
- Circle line,
- Piccadilly line,
- Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate,
- Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
TfL expects to run services on other Tube lines on both days.
Other TfL services will run as normal, but are likely to be busy.