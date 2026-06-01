Tube strikes could bring further chaos to the capital this week, unless a union can agree terms with Transport for London (TfL) to stop the walkout.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is meeting with TfL chiefs on Monday to see if a hugely disruptive walkout can be avoided.

The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with, although TfL has said that drivers can still work on the old style five day plan if they would prefer.

These additional days of action follow previous strikes in May and April, although the most recent planned action was called off after an agreement was reached.

A union spokesperson said: “Our members have raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role.”

Another union, Aslef, has accepted the new arrangements.