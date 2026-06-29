The UK experienced its hottest ever June day in last week's heatwave, and the all-time record could be under threat if further high temperatures are felt, as forecast, in the week ahead.

The record for the hottest June day in the UK was broken on three consecutive days from Wednesday last week, reaching a provisional peak of 37.3C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Friday.

The weather this week will come in from the Atlantic on south-westerly winds, dropping the temperature and bringing rain to areas of low pressure - but there might yet be hot weather on the horizon, with a second European "heat dome" being forecast.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Azores High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system situated over the North Atlantic, is expected to become "displaced" and therefore become centred over northern France and southern Britain instead.

This could lead to another heatwave coming next month, but what is the all-time UK record temperature?

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