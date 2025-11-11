Why poppies are worn and why Armistice Day falls on November 11

Poppies have become a sign of hope and loss. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The UK is set to observe Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, with gatherings and tributes around the country to remember the Fallen.

Remembrance Day is marked all over the world - including in Sydney. Picture: Alamy

Local authorities around the UK are organising events to mark Armistice Day and have publicised information about gatherings. Lord Mayor of Westminster Paul Dimoldenberg - who is leading a gathering in the London borough - said: “As we pause to think about historic conflicts and those former service personnel who continue to live with the physical and mental scars, it will be a powerful and public way to show our continued thanks.” Here are all of the key details.

Prince William and King Charles were present for a wreath laying on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Alamy