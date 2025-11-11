When the UK will observe a two-minute silence
Why poppies are worn and why Armistice Day falls on November 11
The UK is set to observe Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, with gatherings and tributes around the country to remember the Fallen.
Following on from King Charles III leading proceedings with a wreath-laying ceremony on Remembrance Sunday, there will be a second chance to pay respects.
Local authorities around the UK are organising events to mark Armistice Day and have publicised information about gatherings.
Lord Mayor of Westminster Paul Dimoldenberg - who is leading a gathering in the London borough - said: “As we pause to think about historic conflicts and those former service personnel who continue to live with the physical and mental scars, it will be a powerful and public way to show our continued thanks.”
Here are all of the key details.
When is Armistice Day?
November 11, 1918, is acknowledged as the day that the First World War ended - and a two-minute silence is frequently observed from 11am on this date.
It is also a time to remember those who lost their lives in service of Britain and its allies in the Second World War and all subsequent conflicts.
The first Armistice Day was a Sunday and is now known as Remembrance Sunday, but it is not often that this aligns - so there are usually two dates to mark the occasion.
Poppies are often worn as the flower grew on much of the land in France and Belgium where there had been fighting during the First World War. It has become a symbol of loss and hope.