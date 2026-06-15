Sir Keir Starmer has announced a ban on under-16s using social media, stating he will give "children their childhoods back.”

The prime minister announced on Monday that a wide range of apps will become inaccessible to young people as part of government legislation.

Sir Keir said the rules will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply, and called it "a big moment for our country".

The PM, a father of two teenagers, said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.

“But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.”

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