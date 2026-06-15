Which social media apps will be blocked for under-16s?
Sir Keir Starmer announces a ban on children using sites and platforms in the UK from a cut-off point
Sir Keir Starmer has announced a ban on under-16s using social media, stating he will give "children their childhoods back.”
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The prime minister announced on Monday that a wide range of apps will become inaccessible to young people as part of government legislation.
Sir Keir said the rules will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply, and called it "a big moment for our country".
The PM, a father of two teenagers, said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.
“But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.”
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When will social media be banned for under-16s in the UK?
The restrictions are set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring 2027.
This means that anyone who is under 16 by that point will be unable to access the social media sites.
It means that anybody born after January 1, 2009, will not be allowed to make a social media account.
What social media apps are being banned for under-16s in the UK?
The apps which are set to be banned, include:
- Snapchat,
- TikTok,
- YouTube,
- Instagram,
- Facebook,
- X / Twitter
Will WhatsApp and YouTube be banned?
WhatsApp will be accessible for under-16s, but YouTube will be banned after the restrictions come in.