What strikes might be held in the UK in 2025?
RMT given Transport for London offer and considering action on Eurostar
Tube drivers have been offered an annual salary of £80,000 as an incentive to avoid further strikes.
Listen to this article
Transport for London made the offer this week following a five-day walkout led by RMT union in September.
It would be a significant increase on the current salary of Tube drivers, which is thought to be around £71,000.
TfL has described the proposal as its “full and final offer”, covering all 16,500 London Underground employees, and RMT has said it is considering its options.
While there is not currently any planned walkout on the TfL network, here is how industrial action could be seen in other sectors.
Read more: Eurostar workers to vote on strikes
Read also: More NHS doctors threaten to walkout with health service facing six months of disruption
Eurostar
RMT members are to vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.
The union claims staff face increasing pressure because of worsening working conditions, with unreliable trains and poor service recovery, whilst also claiming the company made billions last year.
No strike action has been confirmed at this stage.
Metropolitan Police
Unite Union has called a ballot for potential strike action for its Met Police members on Bonfire Night.
Around 140 members are currently being balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay, with the plan to walk out on November 5.
The union said: "Unite members involved in the dispute work for Met CC as call centre staff who take calls when the general public report crimes, and also within the Met's fleet services as technicians and office staff servicing and dispatching vehicles such as police cars and motorbikes."
The ballot closes on October 20.
CrossCountry
Industrial action by the RMT, alongside engineering work, will see CrossCountry services affected on Saturday, October 18, with no services between:
- Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge / Stansted Airport,
- Gloucester – Cardiff
- Derby – Nottingham
- Bristol – Plymouth / Paignton / Penzance
- Edinburgh – Glasgow / Aberdeen
- Southampton – Bournemouth (engineering work)
There will be a limited service on other routes.
NHS doctors
The British Medical Association (BMA) officials announced that 97 per cent of the resident doctors, who were previously known as junior doctors, balloted, said they were in favour of industrial action
No strikes have been planned - but the survey is likely to raise the stakes upon the Government to find a resolution in the dispute.
UK-wide university strike
More than 65,000 of UCU, the university staff union, are set to be balloted from October 20 on strike action.
If ths strike goes ahead, all 137 campuses might see action in the new year.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Over 15,000 jobs up for the chop. Meanwhile, staff who remain are being told to accept a huge real terms pay cut as they see their teaching and student learning conditions degraded. Our members have no choice but to vote yes for strike action and fight to protect higher education."