RMT given Transport for London offer and considering action on Eurostar

RMT held a five-day walkout in September to cause Tube disruption. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tube drivers have been offered an annual salary of £80,000 as an incentive to avoid further strikes.

Eurostar services could be disrupted by action. Picture: Alamy

Eurostar RMT members are to vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action. The union claims staff face increasing pressure because of worsening working conditions, with unreliable trains and poor service recovery, whilst also claiming the company made billions last year. No strike action has been confirmed at this stage. Metropolitan Police Unite Union has called a ballot for potential strike action for its Met Police members on Bonfire Night. Around 140 members are currently being balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay, with the plan to walk out on November 5. The union said: "Unite members involved in the dispute work for Met CC as call centre staff who take calls when the general public report crimes, and also within the Met's fleet services as technicians and office staff servicing and dispatching vehicles such as police cars and motorbikes." The ballot closes on October 20.

Strikes are set to be held on the CrossCountry network. Picture: Alamy