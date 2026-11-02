Allegations of foul play and changing sides between Democrats and Republicans in the lead-up to the elections

The results of this week's midterms will have huge ramifications for the President. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

A Democratic Representative's 11th-hour bombshell endorsement of a Republican candidate is the latest drama ahead of the US Midterm elections this week.

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When are the US Midterms? The elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Which seats are being contested? There are elections for the US lower house (the House of Representatives), the Upper House (the Senate), for state governors, and for state attorney generals.

US Congress, where the Senate and House of Representative members meet. Picture: Goss Images/Alamy

House of Representatives All 435 Representatives are up for election. These members only serve terms of two years, and they are also chosen around the time of the US Presidential election, which is next in 2028. The House Elections could well see a swing from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, as there was only a majority of four seats between the two last time. As part of this, representatives will also be chosen for the US territories and federal districts: Guam, Washington DC, American Samoa, The Northern Mariana Islands, and The US Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico elections are not being held this time around due to their slightly different voting patterns. Both the Senate and Representatives hold their sessions in the US Congress, which has two chambers, not unlike the UK Houses of Parliament. Senate There are 100 seats, and 35 of these are going to be decided in the 2026 midterms, with Senators serving six-year terms, with elections being held every two years to decide some of these. Due to the seats being contested, the Democrats need to retain their current seats and win four more to win a majority in the Senate, which is a plausible result. The Senate is the upper house and there are two of these members per state. They make decisions at a higher level than the representatives have different powers to state governors. State governors Thirty-six US states and three territories will elect a governor - with both parties defending 18 positions. There are also elections to decide state attorney generals, which are politically aligned lawmakers. All of the votes will be cast on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy