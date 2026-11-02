When are the US Midterms and what could they mean for Trump?
Allegations of foul play and changing sides between Democrats and Republicans in the lead-up to the elections
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A Democratic Representative's 11th-hour bombshell endorsement of a Republican candidate is the latest drama ahead of the US Midterm elections this week.
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Haley Stevens was defeated by Dr Abdul El-Sayed in a Democratic primary to become a Senator, a member of the upper house, and subsequently backed Republican candidate Mike Rogers to defeat him.
The break of ranks has shocked her team, some of whom have resigned, and has been the latest bombshell in a rollercoaster campaign that has seen Donald Trump fight for his party's side.
Also this week, an Alaskan Democrat campaign has allegedly recruited a challenger with the same name as the current Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, in a bid to split the vote
And what's more, the US Federal Election Commission's website was targeted by a hacker or hackers disrupting the agency's electronic filings system.
Here is what is at stake this week.
When are the US Midterms?
The elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3.
Which seats are being contested?
There are elections for the US lower house (the House of Representatives), the Upper House (the Senate), for state governors, and for state attorney generals.
House of Representatives
All 435 Representatives are up for election. These members only serve terms of two years, and they are also chosen around the time of the US Presidential election, which is next in 2028.
The House Elections could well see a swing from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, as there was only a majority of four seats between the two last time.
As part of this, representatives will also be chosen for the US territories and federal districts: Guam, Washington DC, American Samoa, The Northern Mariana Islands, and The US Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico elections are not being held this time around due to their slightly different voting patterns.
Both the Senate and Representatives hold their sessions in the US Congress, which has two chambers, not unlike the UK Houses of Parliament.
Senate
There are 100 seats, and 35 of these are going to be decided in the 2026 midterms, with Senators serving six-year terms, with elections being held every two years to decide some of these.
Due to the seats being contested, the Democrats need to retain their current seats and win four more to win a majority in the Senate, which is a plausible result.
The Senate is the upper house and there are two of these members per state. They make decisions at a higher level than the representatives have different powers to state governors.
State governors
Thirty-six US states and three territories will elect a governor - with both parties defending 18 positions.
There are also elections to decide state attorney generals, which are politically aligned lawmakers.
All of the votes will be cast on Tuesday.
What would happen for Trump if the Democrats won Congress?
Donald Trump is not up for election but a Democratic win in both houses of Congress would significantly stifle his ambitions, with White House-backed policies being blocked.
The President has executive orders, which can bypass Congress, and the houses do not set his international agenda, so a defeat here will not leave him toothless.
However, Mr Trump does need to work with Congress for domestic policy, and Democratic House wins would make life harder for him.
This has seen him rally hard to try and avoid defeats, trying to secure fuel deals for the US and rush a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Mr Trump is not as affected by the outcome of the governor elections.