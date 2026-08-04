Tadej Pogacar confirms Vuelta a España entry after Tour triumph
Spanish tour beckons for Slovenian in bid for Grand Tour history after fifth Tour de France win
Tadej Pogacar has announced he will attempt to complete the set of Grand Tour victories in entering the 2026 Vuelta a España.
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Fresh from his fifth Tour de France yellow jersey, the 27-year-old will lead his UAE team to the Spanish tour, which will begin in Monaco this year.
Pogacar said: "The motivation is high to finish off the year in a good way and the Vuelta will be a big target. The team is strong, and we hope to do good things."
He finished third in the year's final grand tour in 2019, his only appearance at the event.
Pogacar won his first Tour in 2020 and then won the Giro d'Italia last spring.
His rival Jonas Vingegaard, the winner of the 2022 and 2023 Tours, won the Vuelta last year and then the Giro in the spring to complete the set. Pogacar is now hoping to do the same.
"Spain is a country I love to visit and race in, and I think the time is right to go back," he added.
The good news for British fans is that it can be seen on TV for free.
Here is all you need to know.
Read also: Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome announces retirement
When is the 2026 Vuelta a España?
The Vuelta 2026 will start on Saturday, August 22, in Monaco, and will finish on Sunday, September 13, in Granada.
There will be a stage every day apart from August 31 and September 7, which are rest days.
After starting in Monaco, the route will make its way through France into Andorra before arriving in Spain on August 26, where it will stay until the end.
How to watch the 2026 Vuelta on TV in the UK
Full stages and a highlights show will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Channel 5 will show highlights in an evening package, which will also be available the next day on YouTube, if the Tour coverage is to be replicated.
Which riders are in the 2026 Vuelta?
As well as Pogacar, UAE can call on the 2025 Vuelta runner-up Joao Almeida and the Australian Jay Vine.
Wout Van Aert will make his comeback for Visma Lease a Bike, and four-time winner Primož Roglič will likely be the leader for Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe. Ineos will likely be led by Carlos Rodriguez.
The full entry list is yet to be confirmed.