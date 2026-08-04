Tadej Pogacar has announced he will attempt to complete the set of Grand Tour victories in entering the 2026 Vuelta a España.

Fresh from his fifth Tour de France yellow jersey, the 27-year-old will lead his UAE team to the Spanish tour, which will begin in Monaco this year.

Pogacar said: "The motivation is high to finish off the year in a good way and the Vuelta will be a big target. The team is strong, and we hope to do good things."

He finished third in the year's final grand tour in 2019, his only appearance at the event.

Pogacar won his first Tour in 2020 and then won the Giro d'Italia last spring.

His rival Jonas Vingegaard, the winner of the 2022 and 2023 Tours, won the Vuelta last year and then the Giro in the spring to complete the set. Pogacar is now hoping to do the same.

"Spain is a country I love to visit and race in, and I think the time is right to go back," he added.

The good news for British fans is that it can be seen on TV for free.

Here is all you need to know.

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