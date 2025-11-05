Bonfire Night revellers to get extra treat with super moon to be visible

The Beaver Moon, as seen in Cyprus, on November 5. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A lunar phenomenon is set to give skygazers more than their money’s worth on Bonfire Night.

The Beaver Moon visible in Germany on November 5. Picture: Alamy

The size of the Moon can change because it does not orbit the Earth in a perfect circle and is sometimes much closer to our planet’s surface. Dr Noelia Noël, Senior Lecturer in Astrophysics at the University of Surrey, said: “November’s Beaver Moon takes its name from Native American traditions, marking the time of year when beavers were busy building their lodges and preparing for winter. “Tonight’s Beaver Moon is also the biggest supermoon of 2025, when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. It will shine brighter and appear slightly larger than usual, rising in the east just after sunset. “Falling on Bonfire Night, it’s the perfect chance to pause between fireworks and enjoy one of nature’s brightest spectacles.”

Hunter's Moon enjoyed in London in October . Picture: Alamy

It is the penultimate moon of the year and will come ahead of the December event, which is known as the Cold Moon. There is roughly one super moon per month, although every two and a half years the cycle falls that there will be a 13th sighting as the cycle is 354 days and the year is 365 days. This extra moon is known a blue moon, hence the “once in a blue moon,” idiom. Dr Noël added: “A common misconception is that supermoons look dramatically bigger to the naked eye, but in reality, the difference is subtle – just a tiny bit larger than an average full moon. What makes them feel so spectacular is the timing. “When a large, bright Moon appears low on the horizon, our brains exaggerate its size, a visual trick known as the ‘moon illusion’. “Astronomically, the Beaver Moon isn’t different from any other full moon, but what makes it special is its timing and its story. “It connects our modern experience of the night sky with centuries of seasonal traditions, reminding us that science and culture often share the same sky.”

For the Beaver Moon in 2025, gatherers at St Michael’s Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Somerset . Picture: Alamy