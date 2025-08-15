The King has used his VJ Day address to vow that the Second World War heroes who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East will never be forgotten.

The monarch described how the collaboration of countries demonstrated “in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear but the arms you link”.

It is one of several events on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of what was the end of the conflict in 1945.

Charles's pre-recorded message will be broadcast ahead of a service of remembrance, which will be attended by the monarch, Queen Camilla, Sir Keir Starmer, and veterans of the war.

The King previously addressed the nation on Victory in Europe (VE) Day in May.

Defence secretary John Healey said: “The bravery and sacrifice of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces during the Second World War continue to inspire us today.

Read also: 'Young people need to understand': Grave warning as only a third of 18-24 year-olds know significance of VE Day

“The nation will come together on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day to thank those who served and remember those who died.

“Our UK Armed Forces today continue the legacy of the Greatest Generation – protecting the peace they secured through their courage and commitment across the world.”

Read also: Britain’s forgotten army: why VJ day must be remembered as the true end of the Second World War

Here is what you need to know about VJ Day celebrations in 2025.