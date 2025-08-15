What is VJ Day and how will it be marked in the UK?
The King has used his VJ Day address to vow that the Second World War heroes who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East will never be forgotten.
The monarch described how the collaboration of countries demonstrated “in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear but the arms you link”.
It is one of several events on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of what was the end of the conflict in 1945.
Charles's pre-recorded message will be broadcast ahead of a service of remembrance, which will be attended by the monarch, Queen Camilla, Sir Keir Starmer, and veterans of the war.
The King previously addressed the nation on Victory in Europe (VE) Day in May.
Defence secretary John Healey said: “The bravery and sacrifice of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces during the Second World War continue to inspire us today.
“The nation will come together on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day to thank those who served and remember those who died.
“Our UK Armed Forces today continue the legacy of the Greatest Generation – protecting the peace they secured through their courage and commitment across the world.”
Here is what you need to know about VJ Day celebrations in 2025.
What is VJ Day?
VJ stands for Victory Over Japan and is a celebration to mark the events that brought about the end of the Second World War.
VE Day was celebrated after the fall of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, but the war did not officially end until a few months later.
Imperial Japan surrendered in August 1945, although the documents were not finalised for another month, meaning that VJ Day has two dates.
Following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan signed a treaty with the US and was the last of the so-called Axis Powers to remain. Italy had, by this point, overthrown its fascist regime and declared war on Japan.
When is VJ Day?
In the UK, VJ Day is celebrated on August 15, which falls on a Friday in 2025.
For the US, it is marked on September 2.
Both dates are celebrated annually, but it is an extra special occurrence this year as it is the 80th anniversary of the Second World War's end.
It will not be a public holiday in the UK.
How will VJ Day be celebrated in 2025?
Charles, Camilla, Sir Keir, and the Second World War veterans will be present at a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday.
The event will include a guard of honour of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, and flypasts by the Red Arrows and The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The Ministry of Defence will also lead a moment of reflection at The Cenotaph, where military bagpipers will perform.
They will also play in the Far East section of the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and at Edinburgh Castle.
The government stated: “The dawn lament will coincide with a remembrance moment at a Japanese peace garden to reflect the reconciliation which has taken place between the UK and Japan in the decades since the Second World War.
“The simultaneous performances will be broadcast live in the UK at dawn as the nation gathers to mark 80 years of peace in the Far East and remember those who died during the campaign.”