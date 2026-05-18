Makerfield has found itself at the centre of a political dogfight this week, the results of which could have huge implications for the Labour Party and UK government.

Mr Burnham is set to contest a local competition among Labour members to be put on the ballot with rumours circulating that former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville might take his job as mayor.

Despite this, t he prime minister stated on Monday : "I've said, I don't know how many times, that I'm not going to walk away."

Pressure is mounting on the PM after a poor local election performance , which led to more than 80 Labour MPs calling on him to step down, and h ealth secretary Wes Streeting also resigned .

The Greater Manchester Mayor is a favourite to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, if the prime minister was forced out, but is unable to mount a leadership challenge unless he is an MP.

A byelection was called after Labour MP Josh Simons announced he is standing down in the Greater Manchester seat to allow Andy Burnham to run for a seat in Parliament.

Where is Makerfield?

There is no town called Makerfield, but the constituency in Greater Manchester is formed from the towns that take its suffix, Ince-in-Makerfield and Ashton-in-Makerfield, as well as parts of Wigan.

It was founded as a constituency in 1983, and its working-class population has leaned itself to become a safe Labour seat, with voters electing a Labour MP at every opportunity ever since.

However, the Labour vote share has reduced as part of a much-reported loss of faith from "Red Wall" voters and, despite the party winning power in 2024, it still saw Reform nibble away at its advantage in Makerfield.

Reform has been bullish about its chances in the next byelection, with party deputy leader Richard Tice believing they can win.

When is the byelection?

No official date has been given for the byelection, but June 18 has been hinted at as the most likely date. This would be one day after a potential England World Cup quarter final, which kicks off at 9pm in the US.

Full details will be provided to the local electorate and polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on the day, while postal votes and proxy voting details will also be communicated.

Who is standing in the Makerfield byelection?

Andy Burnham has been cleared to run for selection in the Makerfield by-election, but this does not mean his name will be on the ballot unless he is cleared by his local party.

Labour’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), has granted Mr Burnham permission to stand in the selection process.

Applications will close on Monday, and the NEC will endorse a candidate on Thursday.

Other parties are likely to also follow a similar timeline towards choosing a candidate. So far, as of May 18, two official candidates have been announced:

Howling Laud Hope of the Monster Raving Looney Party,

Rebecca Shepherd of Restore Britain

Candidates are also expected to be announced from the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Green parties as well as others.