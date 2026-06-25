Sir Keir Starmer is unsure of his summer plans, having resigned as prime minister on Monday.

In an emotional statement in Downing Street, he announced a timetable to step back as leader of the Labour Party and that he will continue in post until a successor is found.

He told reporters: "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next General Election.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first.

"That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."

He could have a matter of weeks or months left in No 10, however, as it is unclear if there will be a Labour leadership election.

Here is what we know.

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