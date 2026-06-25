When will Keir Starmer resign and when could Andy Burnham become PM?
Labour Party undergoing transformation over the summer of 2026 with a new face in No 10 expected soon
Sir Keir Starmer is unsure of his summer plans, having resigned as prime minister on Monday.
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In an emotional statement in Downing Street, he announced a timetable to step back as leader of the Labour Party and that he will continue in post until a successor is found.
He told reporters: "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next General Election.
"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first.
"That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."
He could have a matter of weeks or months left in No 10, however, as it is unclear if there will be a Labour leadership election.
Here is what we know.
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When will Sir Keir Starmer resign as prime minister?
Sir Keir Starmer will resign as prime minister when he is replaced as leader of the Labour Party.
There is no date for this as it is unknown, for now, if there will be a leadership election.
Sir Keir is set to serve out his term as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, with no general election due until 2029, although it could be called sooner.
When could Andy Burnham become prime minister?
So far, only Andy Burnham has declared as a candidate for a Labour leadership election.
The former Greater Manchester Mayor is now eligible to stand, having re-entered Parliament as Makerfield MP, winning the seat in a by-election.
Nominations will open on July 9 and close on July 16 and if no other Labour MPs decide to run then Mr Burnham could move into No 10 as early as next month.
If a contest does happen, a leader will be elected before September 1, ahead of the autumn term in Parliament.
Who could challenge Andy Burnham?
Former armed forces minister Al Carns has suggested he could run but stopped short of throwing his hat into the ring.
Wes Streeting, a one-time potential candidate, has endorsed Mr Burnham.
Other potentials include Angela Rayner, Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood.