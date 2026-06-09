Grass court season is upon us and it's time to crack out the Pimm's and lemonade

Emma Raducanu is back to being British number one. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Emma Raducanu has regained her status as Britain's top female tennis player after winning her first-round match at Queen's in London.

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Down but not out? Aryna Sabalenka. Picture: Alamy

On the men's side, there could also be a comeback for the definitive world number one, defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, who collapsed in the heat in Paris as he lost a second round tie to Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Carlos Alcaraz, the All England Club champion from 2023 and 2024, will be absent with an injury. British number one Cameron Norrie is world No. 29 while Britain's Jack Draper is fighting back from his own injury. Seedings and the draw for Wimbledon are yet to be made. Wimbledon 2026 dates Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 29, and the final day will be on Sunday, July 12. The women's final will be on Saturday, July 11, and the men's will be one day later.

Pimm's at the ready: Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Alamy