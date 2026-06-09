When is Wimbledon 2026 and when is Queen's?
Grass court season is upon us and it's time to crack out the Pimm's and lemonade
Emma Raducanu has regained her status as Britain's top female tennis player after winning her first-round match at Queen's in London.
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The 2021 US Open champion beat Anna Blinkova at the HSBC Championships in London and is heading into Wimbledon in better form than her first round exit at Rolland Garros might suggest.
Now back with old coach Andrew Richardson, Raducanu is hoping to get back to grand slam winning potential and is now No. 1 in the UK.
Wimbledon will see Alexander Zverev look to win a maiden grass slam after breaking his hoodoo by winning last weekend's French Open while women's Rolland Garros champ, Mirra Andreeva, is also looking for an early summer double.
It also remains to be seen at SW19 whether world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka can bounce back after admitting, following her quarter final defeat in Paris, that she was ready to quit tennis.
On the men's side, there could also be a comeback for the definitive world number one, defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, who collapsed in the heat in Paris as he lost a second round tie to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.
Carlos Alcaraz, the All England Club champion from 2023 and 2024, will be absent with an injury.
British number one Cameron Norrie is world No. 29 while Britain's Jack Draper is fighting back from his own injury.
Seedings and the draw for Wimbledon are yet to be made.
Wimbledon 2026 dates
Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 29, and the final day will be on Sunday, July 12.
The women's final will be on Saturday, July 11, and the men's will be one day later.
When is Queen's tennis?
The 2026 Queen's Club Championships began on Monday, June 8 for women, and the final will be on Sunday, June 14. The men will begin on Monday, June 15 and their final will be on Sunday, June 21.
Apart from Raducanu, the big news from Queen's is the doubles comeback of Serena Williams, 44, who has not played professionally since 2022.
Williams will play her first round alongside Victoria Mboko, of Canada, on Tuesday evening.
Queen's returned for women's competition last year after a 52-year absence.