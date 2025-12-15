What is the date when the days will stop getting shorter in the UK and when will be the sunrise, and sunset?

The Winter Solstice is traditionally observed with a gathering at Stonehenge. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The nights are getting longer and longer, but the peak of the yearly darkness is about to be reached in the days before Christmas with the Winter Solstice.

The nights have been getting longer since the summer solstice in June. Picture: Alamy