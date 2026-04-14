Wolves are destined to be the first team relegated from the 2025-26 Premier League after a 4-0 loss to West Ham left them 15 points off safety.

With six games, and a maximum of 18 points, left to play for, Wolverhampton Wanderers are all but certain to drop into the Championship for the first time since 2017-18.

Ahead of a weekend tie with fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds United, manager Rob Edwards said: “It's really important that we make sure we show the best of ourselves during the remaining games. ,

"We've got to respond well at Elland Road next week, which we know will be a very difficult game. The lads know, they're nodding their heads as I'm speaking in there."

Wolves had a spell in the top flight from 2009 to 2012 but then dropped into the third division, before recovering, during the 2010s and will be keen to avoid a repeat.

They face Leeds after the Yorkshire side defeated Manchester United 2-1 to all but secure their safety, as Burnley, West Ham, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest all battle for safety, with three teams set to be relegated.

Here is when Wolves could theoretically be relegated.