When could Wolves officially be relegated?
When Wolverhampton Wanderers might be mathematically certain for the drop after a miserable Premier League season
Wolves are destined to be the first team relegated from the 2025-26 Premier League after a 4-0 loss to West Ham left them 15 points off safety.
Listen to this article
With six games, and a maximum of 18 points, left to play for, Wolverhampton Wanderers are all but certain to drop into the Championship for the first time since 2017-18.
Ahead of a weekend tie with fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds United, manager Rob Edwards said: “It's really important that we make sure we show the best of ourselves during the remaining games. ,
"We've got to respond well at Elland Road next week, which we know will be a very difficult game. The lads know, they're nodding their heads as I'm speaking in there."
Wolves had a spell in the top flight from 2009 to 2012 but then dropped into the third division, before recovering, during the 2010s and will be keen to avoid a repeat.
They face Leeds after the Yorkshire side defeated Manchester United 2-1 to all but secure their safety, as Burnley, West Ham, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest all battle for safety, with three teams set to be relegated.
Here is when Wolves could theoretically be relegated.
When could Wolves be relegated?
Wolves could be relegated this weekend, but can stay afloat if they win for at least one more week.
If Wolves lose to Leeds they would still be on 17 points, with 15 left to play for - 15 being the number of points they trail West Ham, in seventeenth.
So a Wolves loss and a West Ham win or draw would relegate them. Wolves could draw and still be relegated if West Ham win.
Alternatively, a Wolves loss and a Tottenham win would put Spurs out of reach, and also relegate Wolves, regardless of how West Ham get on.
However, a Wolves win would mean they cannot be relegated this weekend and would put them up to 20 points with 15 left to play for - giving them a possible maximum of 35.
West Ham, on 32, currently need just four points to surpass that total, so a win and a draw for the Hammers from the next six games would mean they finish above Wolves at the very least.
Tottenham could also reach 36 points with two more wins.
So if Wolves are to stay up, they will need to win all of their games and hope West Ham and Tottenham lose all of theirs.
Oddschecker has Wolves at 1/500 to go down.