When is the World Cup Final?
England took a step closer to a second World Cup final with a win over Mexico in the last-16 at the Azteca on Sunday
The World Cup final is set to be hosted on Sunday, July 19, with 12 teams still in contention to win, at the time of writing.
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England beat Mexico on Sunday night, with two goals from Jude Bellingham proving the difference in a 3-2 win.
The other teams into the quarter finals are France, Morocco, and Norway, who all won their games over the weekend.
Other matches in the last 16, which are still to be played, are; Argentina v Egypt, Switzerland v Colombia, United States v Belgium, and Portugal v Spain.
With the majority of the teams now eliminated, the World Cup is now approaching the business end with a clear route to the final mapped out for those involved.
Here is what you need to know about the final.
Read also: Tuchel hails fans for sending ‘energy’ to help England beat Mexico... but now for the hangover
When is the World Cup Final 2026?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19, with the kick off at 3pm local time, which will be 8pm BST.
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, will host the final, although for the purposes of the tournament it is being called New York, New Jersey.
Both the BBC and ITV are expected to broadcast the match live.
Will there be a half-time show?
Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline a half-time show, the first time there has been such a spectacle for a World Cup final.
The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.