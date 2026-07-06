The World Cup final is set to be hosted on Sunday, July 19, with 12 teams still in contention to win, at the time of writing.

England beat Mexico on Sunday night, with two goals from Jude Bellingham proving the difference in a 3-2 win.

The other teams into the quarter finals are France, Morocco, and Norway, who all won their games over the weekend.

Other matches in the last 16, which are still to be played, are; Argentina v Egypt, Switzerland v Colombia, United States v Belgium, and Portugal v Spain.

With the majority of the teams now eliminated, the World Cup is now approaching the business end with a clear route to the final mapped out for those involved.

Here is what you need to know about the final.

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