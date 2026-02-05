Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will have 25 fewer bedroms at his new abode. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor and into a relatively humble property in Sandringham as his new life begins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 65-year-old has been cast out of The Firm, stripped of his royal titles and removed from all public duties after his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public. Further exposés as part of the Epstein Files, released this week, include the former Duke of York telling Epstein over email that he wanted to be his pet. Andrew has denied all allegations, including those made by Virginia Giuffre that he slept with her three times, including once during an orgy on Epstein’s private island. Despite his denials, the former prince has accepted the exile imposed on him by his older brother and has now downsized in Norfolk. This is what we know about where Andrew will now live.

Andrew is set to move into Marsh Farm once renovations are complete. Picture: Alamy

Where does Andrew now live? Andrew has moved into Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, having vacated the Royal Lodge on Monday night. This is set to be a temporary dwelling, and it is understood that he will move into the larger Marsh Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate, once it has undergone renovations. The estate is privately owned by the Windsors, having been passed down through generations since the 1860s and is a getaway for the family, where they traditionally spend Christmas.

Andrew is reported to be staying at Wood Farm, as It is understood the former duke’s new home of nearby Marsh Farm is not yet fully ready but he is expected to move in by the start of April. Picture: PA

Wood Farm is a small, secluded house near the village of Wolferton, where Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from public life in 2017. King Charles owns Marsh Farm and is set to fund his younger brother’s lodgings, with the Queen’s second son set to move in once renovations have been completed in April. It is a two-storey building with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and has outbuildings, farmhouses and access to a local road as well as the wider estate. The site is three miles away from the nearest amenities in the village of Dersingham, and there is no public transport after the village station closed in the 1960s.