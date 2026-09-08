A Labour council has announced a start date for when police will have extra powers to fine anyone caught wearing a balaclava without good reason.

Nottingham City Council said the action will help make shoppers feel safe against the threat of crime or antisocial behaviour.

The county's police have launched Operation Reclaim after a public consultation found 90% would be in favour of a clampdown on headgear being worn if authorities have good reason to believe it could be done with ill intent.

Superintendent Chris Pearson said: "Young people are wearing balaclavas for one reason and one reason alone – to conceal their identity.

"There is absolutely no justified reason to be wearing balaclavas during the summer we've had."

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