Where is there a balaclava ban? Labour council enforces action in UK city
"Young people are wearing balaclavas for one reason and one reason alone – to conceal their identity."
A Labour council has announced a start date for when police will have extra powers to fine anyone caught wearing a balaclava without good reason.
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Nottingham City Council said the action will help make shoppers feel safe against the threat of crime or antisocial behaviour.
The county's police have launched Operation Reclaim after a public consultation found 90% would be in favour of a clampdown on headgear being worn if authorities have good reason to believe it could be done with ill intent.
Superintendent Chris Pearson said: "Young people are wearing balaclavas for one reason and one reason alone – to conceal their identity.
"There is absolutely no justified reason to be wearing balaclavas during the summer we've had."
Read also: Ban 'menacing' balaclavas used to 'bully and intimidate', says Farage following anti-migrant protests
Where is there a balaclava ban in the UK?
Nottingham is believed to be the first and, so far, only city to have moved forward with a plan to enforce a ban on balaclavas being worn in the town centre.
Police and community protection officers will have powers from September 15 to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone wearing the headgear if they believe it is being worn to conceal their identity.
Evidence gathered by Nottinghamshire Police and the council identified 180 city centre incidents involving face coverings or balaclavas between June 2025 and June 2026.
They will not prosecute anyone who is wearing a head covering for health, work, weather, or religious reasons.
Neghat Khan, leader of the Labour-run Nottingham City Council, said: "Our residents should be able to live, work and spend time in Nottingham without feeling frightened or unsafe.
"This is not about telling people what they can wear or targeting those who have a genuine reason for covering their face."