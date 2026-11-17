Deputy speaker Nus Ghani has spoken out as Barclays prepares to close more than 50 branches across the UK.

Sussex Weald MP Ms Ghani said that the bank had told her that the Heathfield branch would be one of many closing in 2027.

"We all know that the way we bank is changing and more people use digital services," she said. "However, that isn’t always best and many people still rely on face-to-face services.

"At the very least, I would expect to see a full and proper consultation before such decisions are taken."

Barclays has listed 57 branches which are set to be closed from this week into next year and said that it has followed all the required channels.

"We’re closing some branches and Barclays Local services, but it’s not goodbye," Barclays said on its website.

"The decision to close a service is never easy and we appreciate it might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you still have access to our banking services."

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