Where is Barclays shutting branches as more than 50 set to close across UK
Deputy speaker Nus Ghani speaks out as Heathfield branch flagged as one of many set to close
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Deputy speaker Nus Ghani has spoken out as Barclays prepares to close more than 50 branches across the UK.
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Sussex Weald MP Ms Ghani said that the bank had told her that the Heathfield branch would be one of many closing in 2027.
"We all know that the way we bank is changing and more people use digital services," she said. "However, that isn’t always best and many people still rely on face-to-face services.
"At the very least, I would expect to see a full and proper consultation before such decisions are taken."
Barclays has listed 57 branches which are set to be closed from this week into next year and said that it has followed all the required channels.
"We’re closing some branches and Barclays Local services, but it’s not goodbye," Barclays said on its website.
"The decision to close a service is never easy and we appreciate it might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you still have access to our banking services."
Read also: Personal insolvencies jumped 25% in year, figures show
Full list of branches that Barclays is closing
Here is the full list as per the Barclays website.
- Lakeside Shopping Local: Closed November 16, 2026
- Corstopitum Club Local: Closed November 17, 2026
- Ponteland Local: Closing November 18, 2026
- Dalton Park Shopping Centre Local: Closing November 19, 2026
- QE Hospital Local: Closing November 19, 2026
- Newmarket Local: Closing December 4, 2026
- Louth Local: Closing January 15, 2027
- Abingdon Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Bootle Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Caernafon Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Chippenham Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Hartlepool: Closing January 29, 2027
- Kidsgrove Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Litchfield Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Melton Mowbray: Closing January 29, 2027
- Oswestry Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Ruislip Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Wallsend Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Weymouth Local: Closing January 29, 2027
- Amersham Local: Closing February 3, 2027
- Broadstone Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Cannock Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Evesham Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Pwllheli: Closing February 4, 2027
- Tiverton Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Trowbridge Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Wombourne Local: Closing February 4, 2027
- Alfreton Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Bognor Regis Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Dagenham Heathway Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Easingwold Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Fleet Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Heathfield: Closing February 12, 2027
- Leighton Buzzard Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Loughton Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Merthyr Tydfil Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Petersfield Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Pontefract Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Prescot Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Woburn Sands Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Worksop Local: Closing February 12, 2027
- Herne Bay Local: Closing February 13, 2027
- Ystrad Mynach Local: Closing February 17, 2027
- Barry Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Biggleswade Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Felixstowe Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Gainsborough Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Hertford Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Rayleigh Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Ripon Local: Closing February 18, 2027
- Fosse Park Leicester Local: Closing February 20, 2027
- Heswall Local: Closing February 25, 2027
- Hinckley Local: Closing February 25, 2027
- Ringwood Local: Closing February 25, 2027
- Ebbw Vale Local: Closing February 26, 2027
- Honiton Local: Closing February 26, 2027
- Didcot Local: Closing February 27, 2027