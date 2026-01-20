Sir Keir Starmer blasted by Donald Trump over deal that saw Chagos Islands return to Mauritius

By William Mata

Donald Trump has said Sir Keir Starmer's plans to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius are an act of "great stupidity".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president took aim at the British prime minister stating on Truth Social that the UK had surrendered the islands for "no reason whatsoever". He wrote: "Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER." Mr Trump claimed that China and Russia would be this as an "act of total weakness," as he continued his push for the US to take Greenland, insisting he "has to have it".

Trump spoke out after Sir Keir had pledged to support Greenland. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump's comments follow Sir Keir backing Greenlanders to decide their own future, and cautioning the US president against escalating. "On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies," he said on Monday. A deal between the UK and Mauritius was agreed last May. Downing Street insisted the deal, which would see Britain give up sovereignty of the island territory and lease back a crucial military base there, is the “right thing”. This is what was involved.

The Chagos Islands are small in scale but a big political headache. Picture: ictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Where are the Chagos Islands? The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) or Chagos Islands (formerly the Oil Islands) is an overseas territory of the United Kingdom situated in the Indian Ocean, halfway between Africa and Indonesia. The Chagos are formed of 60 islands and Diego Garcia is where the airstrip is found. It is a key location for foreign policy and why the UK is keen to hang onto the use of the land. The UK has had control of the islands since 1965 and a joint airbase with the US was established between then and 1973.

The largest of the Chagos Islands, Diego Garcia, is home to a joint UK-US military base. Picture: Alamy

Many of the 4,000 strong Chagossian population have campaigned for it to come under the sovereignty of Mauritius, another island collective that is off the east coast of Africa. The distance between the two is still a lengthy 1,300 plus miles and the Chagos Islands are nearer to the Maldives. Sir Keir announced in October 2024 that Britain was prepared to hand over control to Mauritius but would continue to lease the air strip on Diego Garcia. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are working to sign a deal which will safeguard the joint UK-US base on Diego Garcia, which is vital to our national security."

The Chagos Islands pointed out on a map. Picture: Getty