What happened to the Coldplay couple?
As another AI chief executive is found out for cheating, we look back at Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were caught in a social media storm after a concert in Boston
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Nvidia has sacked its co-founder Jensen Huang after reports of three extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, have sent the AI company's stock price tumbling.
Listen to this article
Mr Huang has been summoned to testify before the US Senate over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and reports have now suggested that he had further relationships with staff members.
The Taiwanese-American, who has been married to his wife Lori since the 1980s, now finds himself out of work for the first time in decades and will be forced to explain his dealings.
He has already given an apology to Nvidia staff.
The incident has drawn parallels to another tech company, Astronomer, which was rocked last year when its chief executive was caught on kiss cam at a Coldplay concert with his HR manager.
Read also: Ousted Nvidia boss Jensen Huang summoned to testify before US Senate over affair with alleged spy
Read also: Is Jensen Huang going to get divorced and what would the payout be?
What happened to the Coldplay couple?
In what was possibly the most viral moment of 2025, a man and a woman were captured in an embrace on the "kiss cam" segment of a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16.
But instead of kissing, they hid from the cameras, leading the band's singer Chris Martin to quip: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
The pair were identified as Andy Byron, then 51, the chief executive of the AI startup Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, then 53, the company's HR executive.
Both were married to other people at the time, although Ms Cadot was estranged from her husband.
In March 2026, she told Oprah Winfrey that her estranged husband was also at the concert, but she had thought there would be little chance of the pair bumping into each other. She has also said that Mr Byron was separated from his partner at the time as well.
She admitted she had a crush on Mr Byron told the New York Times: "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss."
Since the incident, Ms Cadot has filed for divorce from her husband while Mr Byron, who has never commented, has been seen out and about with his wife, both wearing their wedding rings.
Ms Cadot said that the pair were not in a sexual relationship and had not kissed before the night of the concert, and she has since said that they have not been together since.
She told Winfrey: “He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me—and lying is a non-negotiable for me.
“I was left holding the bag—and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and [Byron's] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss,” she added.
“So we have no relationship now.”
Both Ms Cadot and Mr Byron stepped down from Astronomer the week after the Coldplay incident.
The company hired actress Gwyneth Paltrow to give a tongue-in-cheek statement saying that it was business as usual for the 300-plus employees.
A company statement read: "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."
Since then, Mr Byron has kept a low profile, but Ms Cadot has said that she is "unemployable" and that the incident has affected her relationship with her children.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she had worked for Astronomer from November 2024 to August 2025 and has not held a position since then.
She told the New York Times that her children do not want to be seen with her if she drives them to school, and that she came in for abuse and threats made online.
"It's not over for me, and it's not over for my kids. The harassment never ended. They're mad at me. And they can be mad at me for the rest of their lives - I have to take that."
In her most recent interview with The Boston Globe, she said: “I’m still a hot mess, but I’m better."