As another AI chief executive is found out for cheating, we look back at Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were caught in a social media storm after a concert in Boston

The couple went viral after appearing together on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

By William Mata

Nvidia has sacked its co-founder Jensen Huang after reports of three extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, have sent the AI company's stock price tumbling.

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The incident was shared on TikTok after the concert that the couple attended. Picture: TikTok

What happened to the Coldplay couple? In what was possibly the most viral moment of 2025, a man and a woman were captured in an embrace on the "kiss cam" segment of a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16. But instead of kissing, they hid from the cameras, leading the band's singer Chris Martin to quip: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy." The pair were identified as Andy Byron, then 51, the chief executive of the AI startup Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, then 53, the company's HR executive. Both were married to other people at the time, although Ms Cadot was estranged from her husband. In March 2026, she told Oprah Winfrey that her estranged husband was also at the concert, but she had thought there would be little chance of the pair bumping into each other. She has also said that Mr Byron was separated from his partner at the time as well. She admitted she had a crush on Mr Byron told the New York Times: "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss." Since the incident, Ms Cadot has filed for divorce from her husband while Mr Byron, who has never commented, has been seen out and about with his wife, both wearing their wedding rings. Ms Cadot said that the pair were not in a sexual relationship and had not kissed before the night of the concert, and she has since said that they have not been together since. She told Winfrey: “He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me—and lying is a non-negotiable for me. “I was left holding the bag—and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and [Byron's] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss,” she added. “So we have no relationship now.”