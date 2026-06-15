Who do you think could still get into the team, and which players are looking their age?

The England World Cup squad from 2006 reached the quarter finals in Germany. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

It might be hard to believe, but 20 years have gone by since England's so-called Golden Generation lined up at the 2006 World Cup in Germany for one of the most publicised tournaments ever.

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David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard were all part of the team that ultimately lost on penalties to Portugal in the semi-finals. It was perhaps the zenith of an era of the tabloid football culture in England, with Germany 2006 being just as memorable for the antics of the players' wives and girlfriends as for their performances. Nevertheless, it was a memorable run for the Three Lions, who were unlucky to go out in controversial circumstances when Rooney was sent off and the resulting wink from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. While bound together 20 years ago, the players have gone their separate ways since, from Frank Lampard guiding Coventry City to the Premier League as manager, while Jermaine Jenas has described his life as being ruined after being sacked from TV presenting. Sadly, England's manager from 2006 is no longer with us, with Sven Goran Eriksson having died, aged 76, in 2024. Here is a look at how the team looked in 2006 compared to now, and what they are up to. Read also: England announce squad numbers for World Cup

England were dejected to lose on penalties to Portugal in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Where are England's 2006 squad now and what are they doing? Paul Robinson: Then 26, now 46

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson. Picture: Alamy

England's No 1 Paul Robinson was also a goalkeeper for Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 but lost his place in both teams within a couple of years, before getting his career back on track with Blackburn. These days, Robinson contributes to broadcasts as a pundit and also works as a motivational speaker and mindset coach. David James: Then 35, now 55

David James was No 2 goalkeeper in 2006. Picture: Alamy

James was a firm fixture in England's set-up by 2006 and, nearing his 40th birthday, he turned out for England as well in 2010. After retiring, he managed teams in India and has also worked as a pundit, while also appearing on many game shows - including as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. Scott Carson: Then 20, now 40

Scott Carson was the third choice goalkeeper. Picture: Alamy

Scott Carson was the third-choice goalkeeper in 2006 at the beginning of a long career. Then of Charlton Athletic, Carson was the last of the squad to hang up his boots - retiring in 2025 at the age of 39. Gary Neville: Then 31, now 51

Gary Neville was into his final tournament for England in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Gary Neville was a reliable right back for England for years and 2006 was his final World Cup. These days, what doesn't he do? Apart from a podcast, Sky Sports gig, public speaking and a property portfolio, he has been rumoured to be running for Mayor of Greater Manchester. Ashley Cole: Then 25, now 45

Ashley Cole was in the process of signing for Chelsea from Arsenal in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The left-back, considered one of the best in the world, was an integral part of the side in 2006. Cole is now head coach of Italian club Cesena in Serie B, having finished his playing career in 2019. Rio Ferdinand: Then 27, now 47

Ferdinand was a rock at the back for England. Picture: Alamy

Ferdinand was in his pomp for both Manchester United and England in 2006. The centre back was recently the co-host of the World Cup draw and has worked as a TV presenter. John Terry: Then 25, now 45

John Terry went onto captain England. Picture: Alamy

Terry was a legend for Chelsea and only briefly left the club towards the end of his career for a short stint at Aston Villa. He has since returned to Stamford Bridge to be a coach of Chelsea's Academy. Sol Campbell: Then 31, now 51

Campbell was a back-up defender in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Campbell had lost his place in the team by 2006 but was still an important squad player. He is now a podcast and documentary host, having twice managed sides in the Football League. Wayne Bridge: Then 25, now 45

Wayne Bridge was a back-up left back. Picture: Alamy

Bridge had a career-long battle with Cole to be left-back for England and Chelsea. Rated highly by Eriksson, he was a member of the 2004 Euros squad as well, and now presents a podcast. Jamie Carragher: Then 28, now 48

Jamie Carragher was behind Campbell, Ferdinand and Terry in the pecking order of centre backs. Picture: Alamy

The one-club man played sparingly for England and is better-known for his Liverpool exploits. Carragher is now seen alongside Neville on Sky Sports. Steven Gerrard: Then 26, now 46

Gerrard was Liverpool captain in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Steven Gerrard only played for Liverpool and England, winning trophies for the former but never quite emulating his club form for the national team. Since retiring, he has been a manager and, most recently, was in charge of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. David Beckham: Then 31, now 51

Beckham was England captain in 2006. Picture: Alamy

England captain in 2006, Beckham was at the peak of his powers and also a presence in his Real Madrid side. These days, he is co-owner of Inter Miami FC in the US and also an ambassador for various brands and commercial entities. Frank Lampard: Then 27, now 47

Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2006 and as manager of Coventry in 2026. Picture: Alamy

Chelsea legend Lampard was a regular starter in England's midfield in 2006, alongside Beckham and Gerrard. He has been a manager since retiring and will be back in the Premier League for 2026-27 with Coventry City. Joe Cole: Then 24, now 44

Joe Cole was an attacking midfielder for Chelsea and England. Picture: Alamy

One of the most talented players of his generation, Cole scored a screamer for England in their group game against Sweden in 2006. He is a coach for Chelsea these days and also pops up as a pundit for the media. Owen Hargreaves: Then 25, now 45

Owen Hargreaves has become a pundit. Picture: Alamy

Something of an enigma, Hargreaves was at Bayern Munich for years until he signed for Manchester United in 2007. The midfielder is now a pundit and football analyst. Jermaine Jenas: Then 23, now 43

Jermaine Jenas was a younger squad player in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Jenas was a promising young player for England in 2006 and played for Newcastle and Tottenham at club level. After retiring, Jenas became a TV presenter and hosted The One Show, before being sacked in 2024 for inappropriate behaviour. Michael Carrick: Then 24, now 44

Michael Carrick lined-up for England in 2006 and is now Manchester United manager. Picture: Alamy

Carrick was a key player for Tottenham and West Ham before moving to Manchester United, where he won titles. He is now manager of United and was recently awarded the job on a full-time basis after covering in 2025-26. Aaron Lennon: Then 19, now 39

Aaron Lennon as a Spurs player in 2026 and, in 2025, as a Legend. Picture: Alamy

The young winger was a squad player in 2006 and played for Spurs for years before moving onto the likes of Everton and Burnley, before retiring in 2022. These days, he works as a podcaster and brand ambassador, while he can still be seen turning our for the occasional legends match. Stewart Downing: Then 21, now 41

Downing played for Middlesborough, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Blackburn. Picture: Alamy

One of the younger members in 2006, the 21-year-old Downing was a consistent winger and played for more than a decade in the Premier League. He retired in 2021 and has since worked as a scout for Liverpool. Wayne Rooney: Then 20, now 40

Rooney was a wonderkid back in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Rooney led the line for England in 2006 and was unfortunate to be sent off in the quarter-finals. He later captained the national team and has worked as a manager and a pundit since retiring. Michael Owen: Then 26, now 46

Michael Owen starred for England in 1998 and 2002 but did not feature much in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The glory boy of 2002, Owen was facing injury problems in 2006 and tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the final group game against Sweden. After his football career ended, he became a pundit. Peter Crouch: Then 25, now 45

Crouch was at Liverpool in 2006 when he was called up. Picture: Alamy

Crouch netted the winner for England against Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage in 2006. Since retiring, he has presented a podcast and is an ambassador for Paddy Power. Theo Walcott: Then 17, now 37

Walcott had not even made many appearances at club level when he was called up, age 17, in 2006. Picture: Alamy