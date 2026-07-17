Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be the primary hosts but Fifa has plans to expand tournament to double 2022 size, with even more additional host countries for 100th anniversary tournament

Achraf Hakimi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal will have their nations represented at the 2030 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Fifa will mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup with its biggest ever tournament in four years, with six countries all set to host matches.

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Lionel Messi might be tempted to play in World Cup No. 7 on home soil. Picture: Alamy

Where is the 2030 World Cup? There will be three main hosts: Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. But because this is the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930, three South American countries will host additional "centenary" games. Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina will host one game each. It is the first time Morocco, Portugal, and Paraguay have hosted World Cup matches. All six nations have been awarded automatic passage to the finals. When is the 2030 World Cup? All games will be played between June 8 and July 21, 2030.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Picture: Alamy

How many teams will play? It remains to be seen how many teams will take part, but it will likely be no fewer than the 48 who played in 2026. Infantino has hailed the first 48-team World Cup as "a huge success" and stated that nine African teams making it past the group stages was proof that the game is growing in quality, globally. The Fifa president is now considering expanding further to 64 teams. He said: "When organising a World Cup, it's important to organise it for the whole world - not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. "Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. "You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don't give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they'll lack the incentive to keep improving." Of the 193 countries in the world, 127 have not played in the Fifa World Cup, and that number would surely diminish further in a much larger tournament.

Morocco's King Hassan II stadium is being rebuilt to a 115,000 capacity. Picture: Alamy

Which stadiums will host the World Cup 2030 matches? Morocco Agadir, Adrar Stadium: 46,000 capacity

Casablanca, Hassan II Stadium (new build): 115,000 capacity

Fez, Fez Stadium: 55,800 capacity (after renovation)

Marrakesh, Marrakesh Stadium: 45,860 capacity (after renovation)

Rabat, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium: 69,500 capacity

Tangier, Tangier Grand Stadium: 75,500 capacity Spain A Coruña, Estadio Riazor: 42,800 capacity (after renovation)

Barcelona, Camp Nou: 105,000 capacity (after renovation)

Barcelona, RCDE Stadium: 40,500 capacity

Bilbao, San Mamés Stadium: 53,331 capacity

Las Palmas, Estadio Gran Canaria: 44,500 capacity (after renovation)

Madrid, Bernabéu: 83,186 capacity

Madrid, Metropolitano Stadium: 70,692 capacity

San Sebastián, Anoeta Stadium: 42,300 capacity (after renovation)

Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja: 70,000 capacity

Zaragoza, Nueva Romareda (new build): 43,110 capacity Portugal Lisbon, Estádio da Luz: 70,000–80,000 capacity (after renovation)

Lisbon, Estádio José Alvalade: 52,095 capacity

Porto, Estádio do Dragão: 50,033 capacity Argentina Buenos Aires, Estadio Monumental: 100,000 capacity (after renovation) Uruguay Montevideo, Estadio Centenario: 60,235 capacity — site of the 1930 final Paraguay Asunción, Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb (new build): 46,000 capacity

Camp Nou is being renovated for the finals. Picture: Alamy

When will the qualification be? Qualification will begin at different stages for the confederations, with the CONMEBOL marathon, where all ten South American nations play each other home and away, often starting first. Uefa has split the 2030 World Cup qualification into two European sections, with higher and lower-ranked sides set to play each other, although the full ins and outs are yet to be determined. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The new formats will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar."

One too many? Ronaldo is unlikely to play in another World Cup. Picture: Alamy