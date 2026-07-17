Where is the 2030 World Cup and how many teams will play?
Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be the primary hosts but Fifa has plans to expand tournament to double 2022 size, with even more additional host countries for 100th anniversary tournament
Fifa will mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup with its biggest ever tournament in four years, with six countries all set to host matches.
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The 2026 edition, which winds up this weekend with Spain and Argentina playing in the final, has been far from controversy-free, with ticket prices, Iran's involvement, and Donald Trump's lobbying for US striker Folarin Balogun's red card to be overturned.
But despite being booed whenever he appeared on screen during the tournament, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has decided bigger is better for the next World Cup, with six countries set to host matches next time out, after the US, Mexico, and Canada had been the first triple co-hosts.
There could also be more teams, with 64 being the mooted number that Fifa is considering, after 2026 had already set a record for being the first to have 48 - up from 32, the number it had been from 1998 to 2022.
There are still a few unknowns beyond this year's World Cup and the women's equivalent in Brazil next summer.
Fifa has previously and, as ever, controversially, awarded the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia.
Read also: Jude Bellingham breaks silence with emotional poem after England’s World Cup exit
Where is the 2030 World Cup?
There will be three main hosts: Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.
But because this is the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930, three South American countries will host additional "centenary" games.
Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina will host one game each.
It is the first time Morocco, Portugal, and Paraguay have hosted World Cup matches.
All six nations have been awarded automatic passage to the finals.
When is the 2030 World Cup?
All games will be played between June 8 and July 21, 2030.
How many teams will play?
It remains to be seen how many teams will take part, but it will likely be no fewer than the 48 who played in 2026.
Infantino has hailed the first 48-team World Cup as "a huge success" and stated that nine African teams making it past the group stages was proof that the game is growing in quality, globally.
The Fifa president is now considering expanding further to 64 teams.
He said: "When organising a World Cup, it's important to organise it for the whole world - not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world.
"Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.
"You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don't give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they'll lack the incentive to keep improving."
Of the 193 countries in the world, 127 have not played in the Fifa World Cup, and that number would surely diminish further in a much larger tournament.
Which stadiums will host the World Cup 2030 matches?
Morocco
- Agadir, Adrar Stadium: 46,000 capacity
- Casablanca, Hassan II Stadium (new build): 115,000 capacity
- Fez, Fez Stadium: 55,800 capacity (after renovation)
- Marrakesh, Marrakesh Stadium: 45,860 capacity (after renovation)
- Rabat, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium: 69,500 capacity
- Tangier, Tangier Grand Stadium: 75,500 capacity
Spain
- A Coruña, Estadio Riazor: 42,800 capacity (after renovation)
- Barcelona, Camp Nou: 105,000 capacity (after renovation)
- Barcelona, RCDE Stadium: 40,500 capacity
- Bilbao, San Mamés Stadium: 53,331 capacity
- Las Palmas, Estadio Gran Canaria: 44,500 capacity (after renovation)
- Madrid, Bernabéu: 83,186 capacity
- Madrid, Metropolitano Stadium: 70,692 capacity
- San Sebastián, Anoeta Stadium: 42,300 capacity (after renovation)
- Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja: 70,000 capacity
- Zaragoza, Nueva Romareda (new build): 43,110 capacity
Portugal
- Lisbon, Estádio da Luz: 70,000–80,000 capacity (after renovation)
- Lisbon, Estádio José Alvalade: 52,095 capacity
- Porto, Estádio do Dragão: 50,033 capacity
Argentina
- Buenos Aires, Estadio Monumental: 100,000 capacity (after renovation)
Uruguay
- Montevideo, Estadio Centenario: 60,235 capacity — site of the 1930 final
Paraguay
- Asunción, Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb (new build): 46,000 capacity
When will the qualification be?
Qualification will begin at different stages for the confederations, with the CONMEBOL marathon, where all ten South American nations play each other home and away, often starting first.
Uefa has split the 2030 World Cup qualification into two European sections, with higher and lower-ranked sides set to play each other, although the full ins and outs are yet to be determined.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The new formats will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar."
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in 2030 World Cup?
It seems unlikely Cristiano Ronaldo will be back, even for a tournament on home soil, with the 41-year-old forward stating after Portugal's loss to Spain: "It's been my last World Cup, yes."
Ronaldo would be 45 in 2030 and would become the oldest player ever to feature if he did make the Portugal squad.