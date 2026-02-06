Sex trafficker Maxwell in low security prison that also holds Elizabeth Holmes

By William Mata

A video of Ghislaine Maxwell, showing her reading in her prison cell, has been released as part of the latest tranche of the Epstein Files.

The clip dates back to July 2020, when the imprisoned former socialite was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. Donald Trump had said at the time: "Yeah, I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.” The US president has since denied he knew Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender financier who was assisted in his crimes by his former girlfriend Maxwell. She was found guilty in December 2021 of: Conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts,

Conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts,

Transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts,

Sex trafficking conspiracy, and,

Sex trafficking of a minor. She was sentenced to be in prison until 2037 and began her sentenced in FCI Tallahassee, a minimum security prison in Florida. But, in 2025, she was transferred to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, another minimum security prison where she has been held ever since. We look at the facility to see where Maxwell is now incarcerated.

Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, is the least secure of any US jail type. Picture: Alamy

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison? The 63-year-old Maxwell moved from FCI Tallahassee in Florida to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas last summer. Her new prison houses 600 inmates, all women and primarily for non-violent, white-collar offences. It has 37 acres of land and contains dormitory-style housing for inmates, rather than the cells that Maxwell can be seen inside in this latest-released video. Considered to have the lowest security rating of all the federal institutions, it has the lowest staff to inmate ratio of any US prison type. Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud through her Theranos company in 2022, was sentenced to 11 years in the prison.

Maxwell was convicted of trafficking women to please her ex Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Inmates are expected to work for up to £1 per hour and also engage in extracurricular programmes. Nonetheless, Maxwell’s move to the Texas prison was much reported on at the time as the minimum facility Bryan holding is not usually used for prisoners convicted of sex offences. The move has triggered claims that Maxwell is receiving VIP treatment with meals sent to her room and permission to complete late-night workouts and take showers when her inmates have gone to bed. She wrote to a relative in November to say: "I haven't heard or seen the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats levelled by inmates by anyone.

The main prison entrance. Picture: Alamy

Maxwell will be eligible for release in 2037. Picture: Alamy

The rear entrance of the prison. Picture: Alamy