Greggs has announced the four manufacturing sites that will be closing as part of a major overhaul.

The bakery chain has said 740 jobs will be lost under the plans, which it says will save it around £20 million across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.

Greggs said: “Our immediate priority is to minimise the impact on our people where possible.

"We will enter into a consultation period shortly to work with trade unions and employee representatives of those affected to refine and develop these proposals.”

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