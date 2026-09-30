Where Greggs is closing its manufacturing sites as 740 jobs set to be lost
Bakery chain announces four sites will close their doors
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Greggs has announced the four manufacturing sites that will be closing as part of a major overhaul.
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The bakery chain has said 740 jobs will be lost under the plans, which it says will save it around £20 million across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.
Greggs said: “Our immediate priority is to minimise the impact on our people where possible.
"We will enter into a consultation period shortly to work with trade unions and employee representatives of those affected to refine and develop these proposals.”
Read also: Greggs introduces 'robocops' to curb thefts after uptick in shoplifting
Where is Greggs shutting factories?
The four factories closing will be:
- North Lakes, Penrith, Cumbria,
- Pettigrews in Kelso, Scotland,
- Seaham in County Durham,
- Enfield, Greater London - although this will continue to run distribution operations.
Manufacturing operations will also cease at Treforest in Wales, but the site will stay open for distribution.
The redundancy and relocation schemes will be enacted over the next two and a half years and will cost Greggs £60million.
Will Greggs be shutting any of its bakery shops?
Greggs has confirmed that none of its high street bakery outlets will be affected by the factory closures.
The majority of the 33,000 people working for Greggs are shop employees across its 2,796 outlets.
Greggs has opened 95 shops this year and closed 38, and has said that its sales grew 7.7% in the three months to September 26.