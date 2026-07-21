Thames Water has become the latest supplier to announce a hosepipe ban in a move which will affect more than 10 million customers.

The UK's largest water supplier announced that restrictions will come in on Thursday, July 23, with London, Thames Valley and Home Counties households set to be affected.

Thames Water, which supplies 16 million in total, said the move was needed after an exceptionally dry spring and summer.

Nevil Muncaster, director of strategic water resources, said: "We would not be taking this step unless it was necessary to protect water supplies for everyone and the environment."

Here is how the situation is being felt across the UK.

Read also: When will it rain again in the UK?

Where is there a hosepipe ban?

Affinity Water

A ban has been in place since July 10 for customers in:

Bedfordshire,

Berkshire,

Buckinghamshire,

Hertfordshire,

Surrey,

Parts of London and Essex

Anglian Water

A ban on hosepipes came in on July 11 for all of its customers in the East of England.

Cambridge Water

Cambridgeshire has been subjected to a hosepipe ban since July 9.

Dwr Cymru

Since July 19, there has been a ban in:

Ceredigion,

Pembrokeshire,

Carmarthenshire

South East Water

Kent has had a ban since July 3.

A further ban will come in on July 25 for customers in:

Sussex,

Surrey,

Hampshire,

Berkshire

South West Water

There has been a ban in Mid Devon and Lyme Regis since July 14.

Southern Water

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have had a ban since July 10.

Thames Water

London, the Home Counties, and Thames Valley will all be subject to the ban from July 23.

No other water companies have announced hosepipe bans. All information correct as of 3.20pm on Thursday, July 21.