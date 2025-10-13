What the actors have gone onto do as cult coming-of-age comedy set to make a return

The boys are back in town: The Inbetweeners in the 2011 film. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

School’s back for The Inbetweeners with the Channel 4 comedy’s cast confirming that the gang will be back after more than a decade off-screen.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas, who played the four misfits as they struggled to navigate a suburban school’s sixth form, have confirmed they will return. After three series’, broadcast on E4 and Channel 4 from 2008 to 2010, The Inbetweeners had apparently wrapped with two films in 2011 and 2014. However, one year after the four leads mused that they could reunite, an agreement is in place for a further project, although it has not been confirmed how this might.

Simon Bird crashes out as Will McKenzie in The Inbetweeners Movie. Picture: Alamy

Simon Bird - Will McKenzie Will is the narrator and his humbling of joining the show’s comprehensive sixth form from a private school is where the series began. Bird, 41, went on to star in the panel show The King is Dead and also Friday Night Dinner, while he also has a role in an upcoming Star Wars project.

James Buckley played the braggart Jay. Picture: Alamy

James Buckley - Jay Cartwright Buckley, 38, played the cocky and insecure Jay - a role for which he remains best known. Major parts have not been forthcoming on the back of the show, but he has made more than £1 million through the video sharing platform Cameo, where he shouts some of Jay’s catchphrases.

Blake's got a new face: The dopey character had surprising luck with women. Picture: Alamy

Blake Harrison - Neil Sutherland Dopey Neil is somewhat preyed upon by the other characters but is a loyal friend and is, unexpectedly, usually has the most success with the ladies. Harrison, 40, starred as Private Pike in the film version of Dad’s Army in 2016 and also has credits in BBC dramas Doctor Who and A Very English Scandal.

Joe Thomas with Emily Head as Simon and his love interest Carli . Picture: Alamy

Joe Thomas - Simon Cooper Perhaps the actor with the most immediate success off the back of the Inbetweeners - Thomas went onto star in comedies Fresh Meat and White Gold. The 41-year-old is probably still best known for playing the eternally heartbroken and angsty Simon Cooper, who is Will’s best friend. Emily Head - Carli D'Amato The object of Simon’s pining, Carli is a series mainstay and also featured in The Inbetweeners Movie. The 36-year-old has popped up here and there in various TV dramas since her breakout role and had a regular role as Rebecca White for 280 episodes of Emmerdale.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes played Mark Donovan. Picture: Alamy

Henry Lloyd-Hughes - Mark Donovan Henry Lloyd-Hughes came to the show having played a small role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He has since established a steady film career with parts in The Thursday Murder Club, Madame Bovary and Now You See Me 2. His character Donovan is a thuggish bully and terrorises the four friends, especially after Will begins to date his ex-girlfriend Charlotte.

Belinda Stewart-Wilson - Polly McKenzie The attractiveness of Will’s mum, in the eyes of his friends, is a recurring joke - although Neil appears very serious in his courtship attempts. Stewart-Wilson is a seasoned actress with regular roles in TV, film and on stage, most recently in The Toast of London.

Greg Davies with the four leads. Picture: Alamy