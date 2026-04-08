All the countries to have banned Kanye West
Home Office says rapper cannot enter UK, as Wireless Festival is cancelled
Kanye West has been banned from entering the UK, almost a year after the Australian government took similar action.
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The Home Office said the antisemitic views previously expressed by Ye were why they stopped him from being allowed to enter London this summer, where he was due to headline Wireless Festival.
West has apologised for his previous actions, which included saying that he admired Adolf Hitler and planning an album of vile and offensive songs, which included tracks called Heil Hitler and Gas Chambers.
Ye, 48, has now said he is seeking forgiveness from the Jewish community and, in January, took out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal to apologise - blaming his antisemitism on an undiagnosed brain injury and his struggles with bipolar disorder.
“Despite West’s apologies, his actions represent a pattern of behaviour that has been going on for years,” a spokesman for No 10 said in confirming the ban.
Australia previously banned West from entering in 2025 when he was set to visit the family of his Melbourne-born wife Bianca Censori.
Home affairs minister Tony Burke said: "[West] has been coming to Australia for a long time… and he's made a lot of offensive comments.
"But my officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."
West has also said he is “done” with anti-Semitism but his increasingly erratic, volatile and offensive behaviour since 2022 has drawn condemnation and seen him lose deals, friends, contracts and many fans.
Singer John Legend recently said of his former friend, who produced his 2004 album Get Lifted: "Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him.
"He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now."
This is where West is now unable to perform.
The countries Kanye is no longer allowed to enter
Australia
As of July, West has been banned from Australia after the recording of his pro-Nazi song, with the home affairs minister confirming his visa had been revoked.
Brazil
As of March 2024, West has not been allowed to perform in Brazil. The South American country has reportedly banned performances due to his behaviour.
South Korea
In May, West’s concerts in South Korea were cancelled due to controversies.
He last performed in August 2024 in the country as part of a small tour that also took in China.
United Kingdom
West was due to headline Wireless in London's Finsbury Park in summer 2026, but the festival was cancelled when the British government said Ye could not enter the UK.
West said: "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.”