Kanye West has been banned from entering the UK, almost a year after the Australian government took similar action.

The Home Office said the antisemitic views previously expressed by Ye were why they stopped him from being allowed to enter London this summer, where he was due to headline Wireless Festival.

West has apologised for his previous actions, which included saying that he admired Adolf Hitler and planning an album of vile and offensive songs, which included tracks called Heil Hitler and Gas Chambers.

Ye, 48, has now said he is seeking forgiveness from the Jewish community and, in January, took out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal to apologise - blaming his antisemitism on an undiagnosed brain injury and his struggles with bipolar disorder.

“Despite West’s apologies, his actions represent a pattern of behaviour that has been going on for years,” a spokesman for No 10 said in confirming the ban.

Australia previously banned West from entering in 2025 when he was set to visit the family of his Melbourne-born wife Bianca Censori.

Home affairs minister Tony Burke said: "[West] has been coming to Australia for a long time… and he's made a lot of offensive comments.

"But my officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."