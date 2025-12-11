The first two branches of Leon have closed as part of a major restructure of the chain.

Leon will close 20 of its least profitable restaurants and cut jobs as part of a restructure following an £8million pre tax loss last year.

The chain, which offers a healthier take on fast food, runs 44 company-owned restaurants and has 22 franchised restaurants, but has not said how many of its 1,000-plus jobs could be lost.

According to the Guardian, it has already closed 10 since its co-founder John Vincent bought it back from Asda two months ago and complained of the industry’s “unsustainable” tax burden.

The group has hired advisers from Quantuma after applying for an administration order and said it will then form proposals for a company voluntary arrangement restructuring plan.

However, the firm said an initial review highlighted a need to “reduce the number of loss-making restaurants”.

Mr Vincent said: “In the last two years, Asda had bigger fish to fry, and Leon was always a business they didn’t feel fitted their strategy.

“If you look at the performance of Leon’s peers, you will see that everyone is facing challenges – companies are reporting significant losses due to working patterns and increasingly unsustainable taxes.”