Oxfordshire village votes 92% in favour of leaving the United Kingdom

By William Mata

An Oxfordshire village has voted overwhelmingly in favour of gaining independence from the United Kingdom.

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The Principality of Piddington has been declared by residents after the vote, in which 92% said that they wanted independence, with 285 voting in favour and only 26 against. The vote was a symbolic protest against plans to house 1,256 male asylum seekers at a nearby former military base. Parish chairman Tim McNally said this morning the vote gave “hope” to residents and described the issue as a "Battle for Britain," with housing prices dropping as a result of the asylum seeker plans. Culture secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC: "We are getting a grip on the asylum backlog, we are processing claims faster, we're removing people who don't have the right to be here, and small boat crossings are falling. "In the meantime, we cannot continue to ask poorer communities who've already shouldered most of the burden to continue to do that, and it is right and fair that we make sure that is distributed across the country." Read also: 'We aren't being heard': The people of Piddington speak up as village hold referendum on leaving UK over migrants

The village of around 350 residents held the vote after the Government said it wanted to set up a migrant camp close by at MoD Bicester. Picture: Alamy

Where is Piddington? Piddington, in Oxfordshire, is about 4.5 miles (7 km) southeast of Bicester and 2.3 miles (3.7 km) from MOD Bicester, where plans call for holding 1,250 asylum seekers. There are no amenities in Piddington, and only 350 people live there. Villager Alice West told LBC: "It shows that as a community we’re prepared to do something extraordinary, and perhaps even a bit bonkers, to get the Government’s attention." The Home Office has submitted an application to obtain planning permission to use the Bicester site “but it remains the case that no final decision has been taken on the site’s future use”.

A "Principality of Piddington" sign is placed on the village boundary in Piddington, Oxfordshire, after local residents voted overwhelmingly to become an independent state in a symbolic "referendum". Picture: Alamy

What has happened? Piddington villagers voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence from the UK, with 96% backing the motion. Piddington's parish chairman Tim McNally said had said he was pushing for the referendum "not just for the village of Piddington, but for the rest of this country". He compared the arrival of 1,250 people to the village to "adding 32 million people into London overnight". Cllr McNally has also written to Andy Burnham inviting him to visit Piddington. The new Prime Minister has promised to “take power out of Westminster and carry it into every postcode".

Local residents at the village hall in Piddington, Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy