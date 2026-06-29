Charles and Camilla confirmed to stay at Clarence House, even after Buckingham Palace renovations are finished

One takes the stairs: Charles and Camilla inside Clarence House. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not move from Clarence House to live in Buckingham Palace, even after the official residence undergoes a £369 million refurbishment.

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The Firm will continue to use Buckingham Palace as its official headquarters and for operational purposes, but the King will reside around the corner when he is in London, it has been confirmed. Work on the palace will see electrical wiring, plumbing and heating updated for the first time since the 1950s, and it is expected to be completed in March, 2027. Charles and Camilla have been living in Clarence House for years and stayed on even after his ascension to the throne in 2022. James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “I can update you that after careful consideration, and to greatly increase opportunities for public access, the King and Queen have decided not to adopt Buckingham Palace as a personal residence and will instead continue to use Clarence House as their London home. “Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilised as potential residential accommodation in times ahead.” Read also: Stunned hiker reveals his charming exchange with Kate when she stopped to chat to him during Three Peaks Challenge

Open season: Charles's absence will make Buckingham Palace more accessible. Picture: Alamy

Where do all the Royals live? King Charles and Queen Camilla live in Clarence House, London

Clarence House in The Mall. Picture: Getty

The "grace and favour" four-storey house on The Mall is where Charles and Camilla reside. It was built in the 1820s but was reconstructed after damage in the Second World War. Charles has lived in Clarence House since 2003, and it was previously the residence of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Prince William and Princess Kate live in Kensington Palace, London, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louie

Kensington Palace is a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The Waleses live in Kensington Palace, an official royal residence since the 17th century. Princess Diana had lived in the palace after her divorce from Charles, and both Prince William and Prince Harry grew up in the residence. William and Catherine have lived in Kensington since their 2011 marriage. Princess Anne lives in St James's Palace, London

St James's Palace was built for King Henry VIII. Picture: Alamy

The Princess Royal lives in the historic St James's Palace, the one-time home of Henry VIII. Princess Beatrice and Princess Alexandra also call the palace their official residence, and it is otherwise used for official receptions and to host members of foreign states. Prince Edward and Princess Sophie live in Bagshot Park, Windsor

A painting of Bagshot Park in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh live in the Windsor estate, having moved in after their 1998 wedding, and have the property on a 150-year lease. The pair pay a peppercorn rent and have rented out a stable block. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lives in Marsh Farm, Sandringham

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The disgraced second son of Queen Elizabeth II moved out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this year and now lives on the much smaller Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Why does Charles live in Clarence House? King Charles reportedly feels at home in Clarence House and does not wish to up sticks and move to Buckingham Palace, despite a precedent for monarchs to do so. The Firm said in a statement that the decision has been taken to help increase public access to Buckingham Palace. “His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life,” said a palace spokesperson. “It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way."

Queen Victoria was the first to rule from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy