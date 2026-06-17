Fergie was evicted from Royal Lodge alongside the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this year

The former Duchess of York has been evicted from the Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sarah Ferguson has kept a low profile since the Epstein Files release, with her charity, Sarah's Trust, closing for the "foreseeable future," but questions remain as to where she now lives.

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The former Duchess of York, 66, had been living with the now-disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Royal Lodge, despite the pair having divorced in 1996. But she did not move with her ex-husband to the Sandringham Estate when the pair were evicted from the Windsor mansion, and she has now apparently sought a new abode. Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February but has since been released. The former prince has fallen from grace due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and trafficker financier, who died in 2019.

On an outing with the Royals in Sandringham in 2023. Picture: Alamy

September 2025: Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in their last public outing, the funeral for the Duchess of Kent. Picture: Alamy