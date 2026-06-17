Where is Sarah Ferguson living now?
Fergie was evicted from Royal Lodge alongside the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this year
Sarah Ferguson has kept a low profile since the Epstein Files release, with her charity, Sarah's Trust, closing for the "foreseeable future," but questions remain as to where she now lives.
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The former Duchess of York, 66, had been living with the now-disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Royal Lodge, despite the pair having divorced in 1996.
But she did not move with her ex-husband to the Sandringham Estate when the pair were evicted from the Windsor mansion, and she has now apparently sought a new abode.
Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February but has since been released.
The former prince has fallen from grace due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and trafficker financier, who died in 2019.
Ferguson was heavily implicated in the Epstein Files upon their release, which stated that she:
- Asked Epstein for money,
- Invited him to a birthday party with her children,
- Apologised over email for ending their association, which she said she did to protect herself,
- Wrote to Epstein, stating: "Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” adding, “I am at your service, just marry me.”
Sarah’s Trust, her charity, was subsequently closed for the foreseeable future, while she has stepped back from other good causes she represented.
The revelations do not indicate guilt or wrongdoing by Sarah, nor that she knew or was complicit in the sexual trafficking and abuse that Epstein undertook.
This is what we know about Sarah Ferguson's current situation.
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Where is Sarah Ferguson living now?
It is not known if Sarah Ferguson has a current full-time address, with reports stating that she is temporarily based in the United Arab Emirates conflicting with reports that she was house hunting in London.
She was left without a home when she was evicted from the Royal Lodge and her children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, could not offer her a permanent base.
A report from April suggested she was staying with friends in Austria and feared returning to the UK.
Princess Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds while Princess Eugenie splits her time between Kensington Palace and a Portuguese villa, but insiders have said that neither can put up their mother in the long term.
Another article from February 2026 stated that Fergie was "ready to flee UK and move into luxury Portugal apartment" worth £3.6 million. A third said she had spent time in a luxury wellness clinic in Zurich.
Previous reports said Sarah is said to be reluctant to fully leave the capital, and according to Cosmopolitan, is “quietly touring tiny one-bedroom flats across London”.
A source said: “She’s not leaving the city. Fergie would rather downsize than disappear.”
She recently sold a property she owns in Mayfair, however, according to reports.